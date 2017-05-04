Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’

Thursday, May 11 will be the next spring program of the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society. The guest speaker will be Elizabeth Plummer, Outreach Specialist at the Ohio History Center in Columbus, the former Ohio Historical Society.

Liz will be presenting a power point program “Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center”. At this program you will learn about the resources in the archives and library at the Ohio History Center that can help you uncover your family story. In this workshop, you will learn how to use the Ohio public records, manuscripts, photographs, books, and newspapers available at the Ohio History Center.

Many family history researchers have, at one time or another, come up against what is referred to as “The Brick Wall”. Even after years of searching, we just simply cannot seem to find the answer. However, in many cases the answer is out there, we just haven’t found it. If your ancestors lived in Ohio, the Ohio History Center is a great place to try to find some of those illusive answers. They hold in their archives many records and resources found no place else in the state.

Plummer is the Outreach Reference Archivist at the Ohio History Connection where she travels throughout the state of Ohio sharing with fellow family history researchers the treasure of the Ohio History Connection’s collections. For the past 18 years, she has worked as a reference archivist in the archives/library helping genealogist with their family history research

Join us for this very informative and helpful program which will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. The meeting will be held in Hillsboro at the Highland County Service Center Conference Room at 1487 N. High Street (This is the old K-Mart building located close to Southern States Community College and also houses the Highland County Health Department.)

Upcoming meetings will include the following programs: Thursday, June 8, First and Second Family Banquet, installation of new inductees, and annual business meeting, 6:30 p.m., Highland House – reservations required (contact sogs414@sbcglobal.net).

Looking ahead to the Fall programs: Aug. 24 – Ghost Walk, Hillsboro Cemetery; Oct. 12 — “Successful Census Searches”, presented by Dana Palmer, Sinclair College genealogy instructor and certified genealogist; Nov. 9 – “The Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphan Home, Xenia, Ohio”, presented by William Chavanne, childhood resident; Dec. 14 – Christmas Gathering, Highland House, reservations required (contact sogs414@sbcglobal.net).