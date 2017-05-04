Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced



Postseason trail begins next week –

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

Though it seems like just yesterday that unusual spring weather was playing havoc with the beginning of the seasons, a new beginning is upon the county’s softball and baseball teams as their opening tournament match ups were announced over the weekend.

In Division III softball, the 2-13 North Adams Lady Devils were named a number eight seed and with that they will host number nine seeded Adena (1-12) in a sectional semi-final game on May 9 at 5 p.m. A win there will send the Lady Devils to the sectional championship game on May 12, playing at number two seed Gallia Academy (10-5).

Also in Division III, the West Union Lady Dragons (0-10) are a number 10 seed and will be on the road on May 9, traveling to face number seven seeded Lucasville Valley (6-12). An upset win there would catapult the Lady Dragons into a sectional title game on May 12 at number two seeded Piketon.

Division IV softball will see the number six seeded and 8-8 Manchester Lady Hounds hosting number 11 seed Sciotoville East (0-12) on May 8 at 5 p.m. The Lady Hounds will be favored to win that contest and then advance to the sectional finals on May 11 where they would face number three seeded Paint Valley (11-7).

The 14-3 and SHAC big school champion Peebles Lady Indians will be a number four seed in Division IV, earning a home game in a sectional final on May 11, hosting the winner of the semi-final contest between number five seeded Notre Dame (12-5) and number 12 seeded St. Joseph. If the Lady Indians capture that sectional title, they will move on to district play at Minford High School on May 18, facing most likely number one seeded Eastern Meigs (13-3).

In the Division IV baseball brackets, the Peebles Indians (4-11) are a number nine seed and will travel to number eight seeded Ironton St.Joseph on May 6 in an 11 a.m. sectional semi. A win there sends the Indians to the finals on May 9 at number one seeded Green (16-3).

The Manchester Greyhounds (9-8) are a number six seed in Division IV and will be on the road on May 9 to battle number three seeded Notre Dame (9-7) in a sectional final. A win moves the Hounds to the district tourney at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe on May 16 at 7 p.m., likely facing number two seed Racine Southern (11-4).

Finally, in Division III baseball, the 5-10 West Union Dragons are a 15 seed on the bracket and will be in action on May 10 with the tough task of traveling to face number two seeded Adena (9-8). If the Dragons pull that one out, they will play in a sectional final, on the road against the winner of number seven seed Piketon (8-9) and number 10 seed Lynchburg (6-7).

The North Adams Green Devils (9-7) are in the midst of a battle for the Southern Hills Athletic Conference title, but they will open sectional action as a number five seed and host number 12 seeded Valley (6-13) on May 10 at 5 p.m. A win sends the Devils into the sectional finals on May 13 at 11 a.m., facing the winner of number four seeded Portsmouth West (9-8) and number 13 seeded Portsmouth (5-11).

All of the softball and baseball brackets for all divisions can be viewed online at www.seodab.org