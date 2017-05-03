Joseph A Johnson Jr

Joseph Arthur Johnson, Jr, 82, of West Union, OH died Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 24, 1934 to the late Joseph A and Daisy (Book) Johnson, Sr.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 6 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Pastor Brian Justice will be officiating. Burial will follow at the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Masonic Services will be at 12:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to either Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky 41056 or the charity of one’s choice.

