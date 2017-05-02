Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects Merlan Shoemaker Dwayne E Thompson Help is on the line! West Union Elementary honors February Students of the Month WUHS hosts 2017 All-County Arts and Music Festival Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak Access Grand Opening set for April 20 Kasich cracks down on opiate-based prescriptions West Union High School students have successful trip to State Beta Convention North Adams Beta Club excels at State Convention ACRMC hosts annual Health Fair Robert H Bushman Senior Profile: Skylar Newman Nine-run inning leads Lady Hounds to run rule win over West Union WUHS foursome breaks school record First county baseball battle goes to the Greyhounds On the road, Lady Indians pick up two more SHAC victories Senior Profile: Christa Williams One more ‘shining moment’ for SHAC seniors at C103 All-Star Game Esie M Chandler
Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball

The Peebles Lady Indians had a successful weekend in Akron, winning two out of three games in the Rock “N” Fire Tournament. Here they are on Sunday, April 23 at Firestone Stadium.

Peebles takes two of three in Rock ‘N’ Fire Tournament – 

Story by Mark Carpenter – 
Photo by Amy Huffman Swango – 

After handling most of their opponents in southeastern Ohio, the Peebles Lady Indians softball squad had a special opportunity last weekend to display their talents in the northern part of Ohio as they traveled to Akron to compete with 19 other teams in the 2017 Rock “N” Fire Tournament.
The Lady Indians got to play three games against competition other than what they usually see, and came out on the winning side twice, defeating the Mathews Lady Mustangs 3-1 and the Geneva Lady Eagles 10-3 on Saturday. The only blemish on the trip came on Sunday when Peebles faced the Division II Lady Bulldogs of Poland Seminary and dropped a 16-4 decision.
Game One of the trip came on Saturday afternoon and the Lady Indians used the formula that has been their key to success all spring, great pitching and timely hitting to top Mathews. Sophomore Madison Pierce threw a seven-inning complete game while the Peebles offense banged out 10 hits.
The Lady Indians scored first with a single tally in the top of the second on two-out back to back two-base hits by Josie Myers and Hope Brown.
Mathews tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but Peebles took the lead for good in their half of the sixth,when Christian Reed led off with a single and scored when Myers’ hit to right was misplayed by the Mathews right fielder. The Lady Indians added an important insurance run in the top of the seventh when Hailey Moore doubled, was sacrificed to third by Pierce, and came home on a Kylie Sims base hit to make it 3-1.
Pierce made that lead stand up in the bottom of the seventh, allowing a walk but then retiring the next three hitters to seal the win.
Pierce went the distance, surrendering just two hits and striking out four. On offense, Moore, Reed, and Myers all chipped in two hits.

Peebles
010 001 1 –3
Mathews
000 100 0 –1

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 3-1-2-0, Pierce 3-0-1-0, Toller 4-0-1-0, Sims 4-0-1-1, Reed 4-1-2-0, McFarland 3-0-0-0, Myers 3-1-2-0, Brown 3-0-1-1, Nichols 3-0-0-0, Team 30-3-10-2.
Extra-Base Hits: Brown 2B, Myers 2B, Moore 2B

Peebles Pitching: Pierce 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 82 pitches

“It was a great opportunity for our girls-quality teams, good fields, and a great atmosphere for softball,” said Peebles head coach Doug McFarland. “I thought Saturday we played our best softball of the year, against a very good Mathews (D4) team nd a solid Geneva (D2) team.”
“Our defense was solid both games and our small ball and hitting finally got together. Pierce, Myers, and Nichols all had great days on Saturday.
After their first win of the weekend, the Peebles girls came back later on Saturday to battle the Lady Eagles of Geneva High School. out of Ashtabula County. This time it was the big bats of the Lady Indians making the difference as they pounded out 13 hits, four of those by Matti Nichols, on their way to a 10-3 triumph.
Playing as the home team, the Lady Indians struck early, getting three runs in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Pierce was hit by a pitch followed by a walk to Jerilin Toller. A base hit by Sims brought home Pierce with the first run, and a Myers base hit made it 2-0. Sims came home on a Geneva error and the Lady Indians were rolling.
After the Lady Eagles tied the game, getting to Pierce for three runs (only one earned) in the top of the third, Peebles took the lead for good in the bottom half, getting run-scoring base hits off the bats of Moore and Pierce to go up 5-3.
From there, it was the Lady Indians scoring in all three of their remaining at-bats, while Pierce shut the door on the Geneva offense, allowing just two hits over the final four innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Indians tacked on two more on a fielder’s choice ground out by Myers and an RBI single from Nichols. One more run in the bottom of the fifth came when Toller walked and came home on a two-bagger by Reed to make it 8-3. The final two runs of the game came in the Peebles half of the sixth, the first coming home on a triple by Nichols, who then scored on a Moore double, making it 10-3.
That seven-run cushion was more than enough for Pierce as she set down the Lady Eagles 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh to clinch a perfect Saturday in northern Ohio for the Lady Indians and their 10th win of the spring.
Nichols was the big gun at the plate in the second win, going 4 for 4 and driving in a pair, with Moore and Pierce each adding two hits, and Myers scoring three times. Eight of the nine batters in the Peebles lineup had base hits in the Peebles “W”.

Geneva
003 000 0 –3
Peebles
302 212 x –10

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 5-0-2-2, Pierce 4-1-2-1, Toller 2-2-0-0, Sims 3-1-1-1, Reed 4-1-1-1, McFarland 2-0-1-0, Myers 4-3-1-2, Brown 4-1-1-0, Nichols 4-1-4-2, Team 32-10-13-9.
Extra-Base Hits: Reed 2B, Moore 2B, Nichols 3B

To finish off their stay in the “Rubber Capital of the World”, the Lady Indians matched up on Sunday morning with Division II Poland Seminary from Mahoning County with the game being played in Firestone Stadium, home of the Akron Racers pro softball team.
The final game didn’t go quite as well as the previous two, as the Lady Bulldogs scored 11 times in their first three at-bats on their way to a 16-4 victory.
“Sunday was a different story,” said Coach McFarland. “We played on the stadium field at 11 a.m. and I don’t know if it was the time, being on the big stage, or a very good Poland Seminary team, but we just didn’t seem to be our normal selves. The girls battled, but Poland was the better team that morning.
“The girls enjoyed the trip and are hoping we can make this a yearly event for PHS softball. A great group of parents and great kids made it a very enjoyable weekend for this coach. I was very happy going 2-1 in Akron and am looking forward to the rest of the softball season with these kids.”
The loss left the Lady Indians with a record of 10-3 on the season and they returned home to now focus on winning the big school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, where they lead with a 7-1 mark at press time.
This week Peebles was slated to play Ripley at home and North Adams at home in SHAC play.

