Meade twins part of Rio baseball program

By Mark Carpenter –

A pair of 2016 North Adams High School graduates and a pair of twin brothers are now plying their talents as members of the Rio Grande University baseball program.

Trey and Cole Meade, twin sons of Rob and Christa Meade of Seaman, were multi-sport athletes at North Adams before signing to continue their careers together at the collegiate level, signing on to become part of the Redstorm program.

Thus far this spring, Trey has performed as a pitcher for the Rio Grande varsity squad, who sport a record of 29-17-1 at press time.

Trey has appeared in six games on the mound, starting two games. His latest start resulted in five innings of shutout baseball in a 3-0 win oer Pikeville.

Overall, Trey is 2-0 with an 0.96 earned run average. In 9.1 innings, he has allowed just one earned run and struck out nine batters.

Brother Cole has spent the majority of the spring with the Redstorm JV squad, with two hits in nine at-bats. He is 0 for 1 in one appearance at the plate for the varsity squad.

Rio Grande is an NAIA school, playing in the River States Conference, where they currently sport a 20-7-1 record, standing in third place behind Point Park (Pa.) and IU Southeast. The Redstorm finish their regular season this weekend with a four-game series at Asbury (Ky.).