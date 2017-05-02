Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects Merlan Shoemaker Dwayne E Thompson Help is on the line! West Union Elementary honors February Students of the Month WUHS hosts 2017 All-County Arts and Music Festival Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak Access Grand Opening set for April 20 Kasich cracks down on opiate-based prescriptions West Union High School students have successful trip to State Beta Convention North Adams Beta Club excels at State Convention ACRMC hosts annual Health Fair Robert H Bushman Senior Profile: Skylar Newman Nine-run inning leads Lady Hounds to run rule win over West Union WUHS foursome breaks school record First county baseball battle goes to the Greyhounds On the road, Lady Indians pick up two more SHAC victories Senior Profile: Christa Williams One more ‘shining moment’ for SHAC seniors at C103 All-Star Game Esie M Chandler Phyllis Adkins
Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle

North Adams’ Dalton Gardner was a perfect 3 for 3 with three runs batted in as the Devils blanked West Union 10-0 on April 24.

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Though very warm summer-like weather came to the county by mid-week, Monday, April 24 in Seaman brought chilly and windy conditions as two county baseball squads met in a non-conference affair. The host North Adams Green Devils, who find themselves right in the thick of the race in the Southern Hills Athletic conference’s small school division, welcomed to town the West Union Dragons, who themselves are trying to make some noise in the SHAC.
With a non-league game, the pressure to win was not quite as strong, but every team still gets some pleasure out of beating a county rival. On this day, it was the Green Devils who prevailed in a big way as pitchers Bryant Lung and Tyler Horsley combined on a one-hit shutout and the home team claimed a 10-0 run rule win in five innings.
“I was pleased with the way our kids approached the game today,” said North Adams head coach Rob Meade. “Being a non-league game, we moved some people around and got some kids at-bats that hopefully will get them moving in the right direction as we get closer to tournament play.”
The Devils struck early and often on Monday, getting eight of their runs in their first two at-bats. The scoring began in the bottom of the first when Bryant Lung led off with a solid single to left off of West Union starter Cody Thornberry. Lung stole second and went to the third when the throw sailed into center field. Elijah Young followed with a walk and both he and Lung came home when a ground ball off the bat of Austin Parks was thrown wildly to first by Dragons’ third baseman Casey Mullenix. Parks swiped second and came home on a base hit to center by Dalton Gardner that made it 3-0.
North Adams starter Bryant Lung set the Dragons down in order in the top of the second and his offense immediately went back to work, with a Bryant Lung single bringing home Colt Shumaker to make it 4-0. A later run-scoring hit by Parks brought home the fifth run for the Devils, but they weren’t finished.

West Union right hander Cody Thornberry delivers a pitch in the first inning of Monday’s non-conference match up between the Dragons and North Adams.

A bases loaded walk to Seth Daulton and a second RBI single by Gardner gave the home side a seven-run advantage and they added one more in the frame when Ben Figgins also drew a free pass with the bases jammed that made it 8-0.
Lung continued to roll through the West Union hitters with a 1-2-3 third, on his way to four hitless, scoreless innings and his second win of the spring.
The Devils added one in the bottom of the third on yet another run-scoring hit by Gardner and finished off their scoring with one run in walk-off run rule fashion in the bottom of the fifth for the 10-0 triumph that improved their record to 8-4 on the season.
Right hander Tyler Horsley pitched the top of the fifth for the Devils, and gave up the only West Union hit of the night, a base hit by Mullenix, but Horsley retired the next three hitters in succession.
Lung was the winning pitcher, lowering his ERA on the spring to 2.14, while Thornberry was pinned with the loss for the Dragons, giving up six earned runs in three innings of work.
Dalton Gardner was the big stick in the North Adams lineup, going a perfect 3 for 3 and knocking in three runs. Austin Parks also drove home three in a nine-hit Devils’ attack.
The loss dropped West Union to 5-9 on the year.
Both teams were back in action on Tuesday afternoon, with the Devils staying tied for the top spot in the SHAC small school division (and moving to 10-4 on the year) with a 10-2 win over Whiteoak, while the Dragons dropped a conference contest to Eastern Brown 9-6.

West Union
000 00 –0
North Adams
351 01 –10

W. Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Rothwell 1-0-0-0, G. Grooms 1-0-0-0, Kramer 2-0-0-0, Cornell 1-0-0-0, Fenton 1-0-0-0, Carson 1-0-0-0, Weeks 2-0-0-0, D. Grooms 2-0-0-0, Mullenix 2-0-1-0, Thornberry 1-0-0-0, Blevins 1-0-0-0, Team 15-0-1-0.

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): B. Lung 4-2-2-1, Shupert 2-1-0-0, Horsley 1-1-1-0, Young 1-3-0-0, Parks 2-2-1-3, Daulton 2-0-1-2, Gill 0-0-0-0, Gardner 3-0-3-3, Figgins 2-0-0-1, N. Lung 2-0-1-0, Osborne 1-0-0-0, Shumaker 2-1-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-0, Team 23-10-9-10.
Extra-Base Hits: Horsley 2B

W. Union Pitching: Thornberry (L) 3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 3 K, 99 pitches
Blevins 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 29 pitches

N. Adams Pitching: B. Lung (W) 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 K, 65 pitches
Horsley 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K, 12 pitches

