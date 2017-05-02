Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday Missing Adams County man is found Lady Hounds fall to Whiteoak in slugfest Calvert’s walk-off gives Hounds 9-8 win over Whiteoak Charles A Benjamin Give My Regards to Broadway Joyce Berry Joe L Easter William E Foster Margaret Belcher John M Cheatham Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects Merlan Shoemaker Dwayne E Thompson Help is on the line! West Union Elementary honors February Students of the Month WUHS hosts 2017 All-County Arts and Music Festival Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak Access Grand Opening set for April 20 Kasich cracks down on opiate-based prescriptions West Union High School students have successful trip to State Beta Convention North Adams Beta Club excels at State Convention ACRMC hosts annual Health Fair Robert H Bushman Senior Profile: Skylar Newman Nine-run inning leads Lady Hounds to run rule win over West Union WUHS foursome breaks school record First county baseball battle goes to the Greyhounds On the road, Lady Indians pick up two more SHAC victories Senior Profile: Christa Williams One more ‘shining moment’ for SHAC seniors at C103 All-Star Game Esie M Chandler Phyllis Adkins
As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates

About

By Richard Seas, ACOVSD Superintendent – 

On May 19, 20, and 21, West Union High School, North Adams High School, and Peebles High School, respectively, will participate in commencement exercises. Congratulations to our graduates, their parents, family members, and the Adams County Ohio Valley School District for demonstrating and providing the care, compassion, and the support necessary to graduate from high school. Our students as the Class of 2017 have represented themselves and our school/community admirably.
As Superintendent for the ACOVSD, I’m grateful for the milestone that our students have met. However, I can’t help but wonder, perhaps worry a bit, about whether or not we as a school/community have prepared our graduates for life outside the walls of our schools. Do our graduates have the academic preparation to attend a post-secondary institution and continue their education? Do our graduates have the skill necessary to enter into the workforce, maintain a job, and support themselves? Just exactly where will our graduates find meaningful employment?
In order for me to make better sense out of my surroundings, the culture of Adams County, and answer some of the questions that I just asked, I have deliberately taken the time to speak with many people throughout Adams County, attend workshops, and read several articles and books to better understand the beauty as well as the challenges of the Appalachian culture.
Recently, I just completed a book called “Hillbilly Elegy” written by J.D. Vance. J.D. Vance authors his memoir of a family and culture in crisis. J.D. writes that “Hillbilly Elegy” is a passionate and personal crisis—that of poor, white Americans. The Vance family story began with hope in post-war America. J.D.’s grandparents were dirt poor and in love and moved from Kentucky’s Appalachia region to Ohio in the hopes of escaping the dreadful poverty around them. They raised a middle-class family, and eventually one of their grandchildren would serve in the Marine Corps, graduate from Ohio State, and graduate from Yale Law School. As J.D. discusses his trial and tribulations living in Appalachia and eventually graduating from Yale Law School, so will be the case for some, but not enough of our Adams County students who will successfully enter the workforce or attend and graduate from college.
As a school superintendent and member of the Adams County School/Community, my hope is that while we embrace the rich tradition and history of our Appalachian culture, we recognize the need to increase the importance of education and provide our students with unlimited opportunities for success. Congratulations to the Class of 2017!

