Pamela M Hampton

Pamela Meyer Hampton, 61, of Portsmouth Ohio formerly of Manchester, Ohio, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Southern Ohio Medical Hospice Center. She was born on November 24, 1955 in Maysville, KY to the late Ocil and Lula (Meadows) Meyer.

A Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m.

