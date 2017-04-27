Missing Adams County man is found

An elderly man reported missing has been found.Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers had sought the public’s help on Thursday in locating Paul Tate, Jr., 81, who had been missing since Wednesday night.
The Adams County man had last been seen in neighboring Brown County driving his 1986 Ford F-150 truck.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Tate was last seen on Fishing Gut Road. He has been diagnosed with Parkinson disease and also shows signs associated with patients who suffer from Dementia.
Thursday evening, Mr. Tate was found with a flat tire on his truck. As a precaution, he was taken to a nearby hospital for a general health assessment.
No further details were released by the sheriff’s office.