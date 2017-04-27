Charles A. Benjamin age 54 years of New Richmond, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. Mr. Benjamin was born December 3, 1962 the son of the late Herbert and Mattie (Stratton) Benjamin in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Benjamin of New Richmond, OH; two brothers John Repman of Felicity, OH; David Benjamin of Cincinnati, OH.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the West Union Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M the day of the service at the funeral home.

Family and friends can sign MR. Benjamin’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com