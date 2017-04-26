William E Foster

William Eugene Foster, 81, of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was born September 12, 1935 in Xenia, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Edith (Howard) Foster; one brother, Paul Foster and one sister, Clara Dudley.

William is survived by his wife, Birde na (Turvene) Foster; one daughter: Luwanna (Roger) Rhonemus of West Union; three grandchildren; Luke (Lyn) Rhonemus, Lacey (Freddy) Rocha and Jacob (Miranda) Rhonemus; eight great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

William was a US Marine Corp Veteran. He worked at KSH Plastics in Xenia for many years, and was also a farmer. He was a Ham radio operator for many years. He attended the Louisville Community Church.

The Graveside Funeral Service is Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11 am at the West Union Cemetery. Pastor Michael Wiseman will officiate. The US Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail will conduct a military service.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.