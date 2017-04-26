Margaret Belcher age 95 years of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Belcher was born August 11, 1921 the daughter of the late Kilby Harrison and Allie Martha (Snyder) McIntire in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Besides her parents she is preceded by her son John Michael Belcher. Survivors include her grandchildren Michael Belcher, Christina Lynn Belcher-Barajas, Aaron Belcher, Cindy Davidson and six great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the McKendree Cemetery with Clarence Abbott officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorials can be made to any SPCA of choice.

