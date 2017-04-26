Joyce Berry

Joyce (Howell) Berry, 74, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Tuesday April 25, 2017 at the Batavia Nursing Care Center in Batavia, Ohio. She was born August 16, 1942 in Manchester. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Esta (Francis) Howell; husband, Stanley Berry, and grandson, Joshua Grooms.

Joyce is survived by one daughter, Sherri (Jeremy) Grooms of Lynx; two sons: Jeff Berry and Terry Berry, both of Manchester; five step children: Becky Casey of Connecticut, Dana (Melody) Berry of Colorado; Chris Berry of Arizona; Jon (Dana) Berry of Arkansas, and Lisa Berry of Cincinnati; one sister, Carolyn (Robert) Burton of West Union; three brothers: Rodney Howell of West Union, Herman (Nancy) Howell of Lucasville, and Garland (Ellen Jean) Howell of Mansfield; two granddaughters: Amber Grooms (Shane Edminsten) of Seaman and Kristen Grooms (Nick Hoskins) of Manchester; one great grandchild, Keaton Edmisten, and several nieces and nephews.

Joyce was a homemaker. She loved to go to Everyday Homecare where she enjoyed the friendships and activities. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693. The visitation is Monday, May 1, 2017 from 11 am until 1 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is at 1 pm. Burial will be at the East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx.

