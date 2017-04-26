Joe L Easter

Joe Lee Easter, 67, of Stout, Ohio passed away on April 24, 2017 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born April 28, 1949 in Stout. He was preceded in death by his father, John Easter, and sister, Mary Anna Detro.

Joe is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Rivers) Easter of Stout; mother, Helen Easter of Stout; son, John (Crystal) Easter of Stout; 2 step grandchildren: Hayley Howard and Hunter Howard of Kentucky; one granddaughter, Madelyn Easter of Stout, and several nieces and nephews.

Joe was a US Army Veteran. He was lifetime farmer and logger. He was an avid horse lover, and had been a member of several Percheron horse and other draft horse organizations over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The visitation is Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 5 until 8 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is at 1 pm on Friday, April 28, 2017 with Pastor Wayne Harper officiating. Burial will be at the Manchester Cemetery in Manchester. The Adams County Honor Guard will conduct a military service.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.