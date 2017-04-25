John M Cheatham

John “Jack” M. Cheatham, age 69, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2017. He was the beloved husband of Chris (nee’ Gundlach) Cheatham, loving father of Andrew “Andy” Baker Cheatham, proud papa of Tori and Cheyanne Cheatham, and dear brother of Ann Cotes and Jean Schmitt.

Mr. Cheatham was preceded in death by his parents Zaccheous and Bernice Cheatham. Jack was an ice hockey parent, team manager and coach for 13 years, a co-founder, coach, and mentor of Hockey K.I.D.S., and a baseball coach and player.

A Celebration of Life will take place on June 17, 2017 at 4:30 PM at Secret Springs Farm, 638 Davis Memorial Rd., Peebles, Ohio 45660. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Adams Co. (HSAC), P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Share memories at craver-riggs.com.