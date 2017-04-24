Ronnie Simpson Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders There will be trouble in River City! Monna L Fitzgerald test pdf viewer Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects Merlan Shoemaker Dwayne E Thompson Help is on the line! West Union Elementary honors February Students of the Month WUHS hosts 2017 All-County Arts and Music Festival Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak Access Grand Opening set for April 20 Kasich cracks down on opiate-based prescriptions West Union High School students have successful trip to State Beta Convention North Adams Beta Club excels at State Convention ACRMC hosts annual Health Fair Robert H Bushman Senior Profile: Skylar Newman Nine-run inning leads Lady Hounds to run rule win over West Union WUHS foursome breaks school record First county baseball battle goes to the Greyhounds On the road, Lady Indians pick up two more SHAC victories Senior Profile: Christa Williams One more ‘shining moment’ for SHAC seniors at C103 All-Star Game Esie M Chandler Phyllis Adkins Former Manchester police deputy faces Grand Jury Indictments Cornell tosses no-hitter, Fenton goes deep, Dragons open season with 11-0 SHAC win over Whiteoak New Verizon store opening in West Union Stephen R Palmer Dual culvert replacements for SR 73 Deana P Grooms Tim Phipps Marcella Walker Alvin R Mitchum Senior Profile: Chase Darnell SHAC hoopsters shine at District 14 All-Star Game Greyhounds run rule St. Pat, 15-0 Indians drop SHAC opener West Union hosts early JH Track Meet North Adams student wins state Beta Club President’s seat Anna B Copas Charles A Nelson Nation’s #1 movie comes to stage Artectis hosts grand opening Waiting for the ax to fall, who’s to blame? WU Seniors going to State Sci. Fair Peebles Elem. releases Honor Roll Finding the strength to endure They fought for us Born and raised “free range” Senior Profile: Jordan Crum Big Time Wrestling slams the county Associated Press names All-Ohio Teams for 2016-17 season
News

There will be trouble in River City!

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Harold Hill (Dakota Nehus) and Marian (MacKenzie Smith) in the library in a scene from the WUHS production of “The Music Man.”

The West Union Performing Arts Department invites all to come see their production of “The Music Man”.  The show will be held in the West Union High School cafetorium on April 28 and 29 and May 5 and 6.
Tickets will be available form 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. on weekdays at the high school.
The production is under the direction of Carl Schneider – Director, Neil DeAtley – Music Director, and Nancy Schneider – Accompanist and Pit Orchestra Director.  Becky Hawkins has been working extremely hard on designing costumes from the early 1900s.  Micheal Felts ,the art teacher at WUHS, has been helping with designing and painting the set. Davina Cooper is once again serving as the house manager.
The show will star the many talents of Mackenzie Smith as Marian Paroo, Dakota Nehus as Professor Harold Hill, Carson McFarland as Marcellus,  Raegan Faulkner asMrs. Paroo, and Grant McCarty as Winthrop.
The story revolves around a fast-talking, traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a kid’s band that he vows to organize- this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef.
His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls in love with Marian the librarian, but, will his plans for his future change?
The large cast of over 60 students on stage and many more doing the technical work, have been working hard for several months to bring the magic of this show to the communities of Adams County.
Join them for a fantastic evening of music, laughter, and the joy of the classic musical “The Music Man”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved