There will be trouble in River City!

The West Union Performing Arts Department invites all to come see their production of “The Music Man”. The show will be held in the West Union High School cafetorium on April 28 and 29 and May 5 and 6.

Tickets will be available form 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. on weekdays at the high school.

The production is under the direction of Carl Schneider – Director, Neil DeAtley – Music Director, and Nancy Schneider – Accompanist and Pit Orchestra Director. Becky Hawkins has been working extremely hard on designing costumes from the early 1900s. Micheal Felts ,the art teacher at WUHS, has been helping with designing and painting the set. Davina Cooper is once again serving as the house manager.

The show will star the many talents of Mackenzie Smith as Marian Paroo, Dakota Nehus as Professor Harold Hill, Carson McFarland as Marcellus, Raegan Faulkner asMrs. Paroo, and Grant McCarty as Winthrop.

The story revolves around a fast-talking, traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a kid’s band that he vows to organize- this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef.

His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls in love with Marian the librarian, but, will his plans for his future change?

The large cast of over 60 students on stage and many more doing the technical work, have been working hard for several months to bring the magic of this show to the communities of Adams County.

Join them for a fantastic evening of music, laughter, and the joy of the classic musical “The Music Man”.