Ronnie Simpson age 66 years of Cherry Fork, Ohio passed away Sunday April 23, 2017. Mr. Simpson was born on April 17, 1951 the son of the late Oscar Lane and Julia Kathryn (Castle) Simpson in Maysville, Kentucky.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Mima Fulton and her husband Larry.

Survivors include his wife Connie Simpson of Cherry Fork, Ohio; two daughters Lora Zimmerman and Mickey of Winchester, Ohio; Heather Brewer and Kyle ofWest Union, Ohio; two sons Joe Simpson and Jana of Johnstown, Ohio; Brad Simpson of Winchester, Ohio; two sisters Kay Jones and Russell of Waynesville, Ohio; Barbara Bailey and Charles of Bentonville, Ohio; brother Darrel Simpson and Debbie of Seaman, Ohio; seven grandchildren Jessica Simpson, Justin Simpson, Payne Zimmerman, Pierce Simpson, Parker Simpson, Penelope Simpson, Piper Brewer, and great grandchild Braylen Simpson.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will follow at the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 26, 2017 from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

Family and friends can sign Ronnie’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.