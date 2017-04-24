Under new management county hospital is thriving against all odds Historic fairground gazebo demolished One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders Monna L Fitzgerald test pdf viewer Jesse Carrington Janice M Sowards Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects Merlan Shoemaker Dwayne E Thompson Help is on the line! West Union Elementary honors February Students of the Month WUHS hosts 2017 All-County Arts and Music Festival Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak Access Grand Opening set for April 20 Kasich cracks down on opiate-based prescriptions West Union High School students have successful trip to State Beta Convention North Adams Beta Club excels at State Convention ACRMC hosts annual Health Fair Robert H Bushman Senior Profile: Skylar Newman Nine-run inning leads Lady Hounds to run rule win over West Union WUHS foursome breaks school record First county baseball battle goes to the Greyhounds On the road, Lady Indians pick up two more SHAC victories Senior Profile: Christa Williams One more ‘shining moment’ for SHAC seniors at C103 All-Star Game Esie M Chandler Phyllis Adkins Former Manchester police deputy faces Grand Jury Indictments Cornell tosses no-hitter, Fenton goes deep, Dragons open season with 11-0 SHAC win over Whiteoak New Verizon store opening in West Union Stephen R Palmer Dual culvert replacements for SR 73 Deana P Grooms Tim Phipps Marcella Walker Alvin R Mitchum Senior Profile: Chase Darnell SHAC hoopsters shine at District 14 All-Star Game Greyhounds run rule St. Pat, 15-0 Indians drop SHAC opener West Union hosts early JH Track Meet North Adams student wins state Beta Club President’s seat Anna B Copas Charles A Nelson Nation’s #1 movie comes to stage Artectis hosts grand opening Waiting for the ax to fall, who’s to blame? WU Seniors going to State Sci. Fair Peebles Elem. releases Honor Roll Finding the strength to endure They fought for us Born and raised “free range” Senior Profile: Jordan Crum Big Time Wrestling slams the county Associated Press names All-Ohio Teams for 2016-17 season Can you throw a few innings? Got a spot for you Beulah Boldman
One year later, still no arrests in Rhoden family murders

No clear motive leaves family members and community to question – Why? – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Every Sunday morning Leonard and Judy Manley leave their home and drive a short distance to the bluff where Union Hill Church sits overlooking the rolling hills of eastern Adams County.
Leonard is enduring the worst kind of pain a parent can experience – the loss of his daughter Dana, who was among the eight Rhoden family members brutally murdered one year ago in the largest homicide case in Ohio history.
They say time heals all wounds, but for Manley, it wasn’t time that began to heal the wounds shaped in his heart – it was the church and the people that offered him a measure of solace.
“Leonard says it’s the only thing that has really helped them to cope with what happened,” says Pastor Phil Fulton of the Union Hill Church. “People have really rallied around them, and knowing that people care, and that they love them and are praying for them – that means a whole lot to them.”
April 22 marks one year since Dana Manley Rhoden, 37, her former husband Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 40, and their three children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Rhoden, 19, Chris Rhoden, Jr., 16 ; Christopher Rhoden’s elder brother, Kenneth, 44, and their cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38, were all found shot execution-style in their homes. Also killed was Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden’s fiancee, Hannah Hazel Gilley, 20.
One toddler and two infants survived the carnage. The brutal murders continue to haunt people in the Union Hill community.
“I’ve relived what happened a lot,” says Fulton. “Getting the call and going up there, then all at once, there it was, it’s been devastating. The community has dealt with it, but it stays in the back of your mind, and people still talk about it – the “whys” are still there.”
The case has yet to be solved, no arrests have been made and no clear motive established.

Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, left, and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, right, address the media at an April 13 press conference concering progress one year later in the Rhoden family murders.

However, at an April 13 press conference Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said there has been significant progress in the investigation.”We will remain in Pike County until this case is solved,” DeWine told reporters. “We’re not going to stop until we’re done. This is not a cold case.”
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader echoed DeWine’s determination.
“I got a message for the killers,” he said. “You came in like thieves in the night and stole eight lives, some of them children in the most horrific way I’ve seen in my 20 plus year career. We are getting closer. We will find you. The family and the victims will have justice one day.”
Despite the fact that the killer(s) remain at large, Fulton says he doesn’t believe the people in the Union Hill community are living in fear.
“I think most people have come to understand that the murders were directed only at that family,” he said. “The killers got in and they got who they were after.”
He does acknowledge the killings left deep scars in the broader communities of Adams and Pike Counties.
“We live in a rural area, and we’ve got a bad drug problem here, but when it comes to murder and things like that – we’ve never dealt with that – not at that magnitude,” he said. “It really changed our world as far as knowing something like that can happen here. It really changed our world forever.”
Anyone who may have information that could assist law enforcement in the investigation of the Rhoden family murders is urged to call either the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (1-855-224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff’s office at (740) 947-2111.

