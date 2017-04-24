Monna L Fitzgerald

Monna Lee (Chamblin) Fitzgerald age 77 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman Ohio. Mrs. Fitzgerald was born September 4, 1939 the daughter of the late Albert & Geneva “Mable” (Robinson) Chamblin in Blue Creek, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman W. Fitzgerald; parents Albert and Mabel (Robinson) Chamblin; brother Bob Chamblin; sister and brother in law Judy and Bob Long; son-in-law, Rex Combess and granddaughter Ashley Rae Fitzgerald.

Survivors include two daughters Teresa Combess of West Union, OH; Becky Tolle & Mike of Seaman, OH; three sons Ray Fitzgerald & Mary of West Union, OH; Roy Fitzgerald & Deena of West Union, OH; Chris Fitzgerald & Connie of West Union, OH; four brothers Albert Chamblin Jr. & Beatrice of West Union, OH; Clark Chamblin of West Union, OH; Dan Chamblin & Karen of West Union, OH; Dennis Chamblin & Sandra of West Union, OH; four sisters Margaret Black & Ralph of Cincinnati, OH; Norma Jean Hannah & Paul of West Union, OH; Alberta Patrick & Richard of Hillsboro, KY; Ruth Hillman & Charles of Pineville, KY; several grandchildren & great grandchildren & great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be held the day of the service at the funeral home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

