Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones

At the request of members of the Rhoden family, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office released today a video message from Geneva Rhoden and Teresa Grebing, who are pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved ones.
GENEVA RHODEN
Mother to: Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden
Grandmother to: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr.
Aunt to: Gary Rhoden
Ex-mother-in-law to: Dana Manley Rhoden
TERESA GREBING
Sister to: Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden
Aunt to: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr.
Cousin to: Gary Rhoden
Ex-sister-in-law to: Dana Manley Rhoden
More information on Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers reward
Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers will pay reward money for information leading to an arrest
and conviction in the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders. To make a donation to the reward fund,
make a check out to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers
In the memo line, indicate your donation is for the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders
Mail the check to:
Deputy Dave Weber
c/o: Ross County Sheriff’s Office
28 North Paint Street
Chillicothe, Ohio 45601