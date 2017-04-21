Rhoden family members make plea for tips in Pike Co murders of loved ones

At the request of members of the Rhoden family, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office released today a video message from Geneva Rhoden and Teresa Grebing, who are pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved ones.

GENEVA RHODEN

Mother to: Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden

Grandmother to: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr.

Aunt to: Gary Rhoden

Ex-mother-in-law to: Dana Manley Rhoden TERESA GREBING

Sister to: Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden

Aunt to: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr.

Cousin to: Gary Rhoden

Ex-sister-in-law to: Dana Manley Rhoden

Both Geneva and Teresa loved Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden’s fiancé,

Hannah Gilley, and welcomed her to the Rhoden family.

More information on Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers reward

Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers will pay reward money for information leading to an arrest

and conviction in the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders. To make a donation to the reward fund,

make a check out to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers

In the memo line, indicate your donation is for the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders

Mail the check to:

Deputy Dave Weber

c/o: Ross County Sheriff’s Office

28 North Paint Street

Chillicothe, Ohio 45601