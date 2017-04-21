Jesse Carrington, 94, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 17, 2107 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born September 26, 1922 in Brown County, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie (Tomlin) Carrington; his parents, Emmerson and Mae (Staggs) Carrington; three brothers: Wilford, Wendell and Lowell.

Jesse is survived by two sons: Reggie (Debbie) Carrington of Manchester, and Mark (Bobbie) Carrington of West Union; five grandchildren: Justin (Heather) of Bridgeport, Washington, Jessica (Brad) of Sinking Springs, Jeremiah (Sierra) of West Union, Megan of West Union, and Jessie of West Union; 9 great grandchildren: Kaydence, Rilynn, Koye, Reynston, Jillian, Jase, Isaiah, Katie, and Bryce.

Jesse was a lifelong farmer in Adams County. He worked at the Ripley Tobacco Warehouse for over 22 years. He enjoyed his many friends at Mikey’s Restaurant.

The visitation is Friday, April 21, 2017 from 6 until 8 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is Saturday, April 22, 2107 at 11 am, with Pastor Gary Brown officiating. The burial will be at Kirker Cemetery in Liberty Township in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.