Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award

An Adams County senior recently saw all of her hard work recognized last week when she was awarded the prestigious Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award in ceremonies held at the Crowne Plaza Columbus North in Worthington on April 12.

Caitlin Young, daughter of Chris and Marla Young, is Adams County’s recipient of the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award.

The award was established in 1989 by Ohio’s County Superintendents to recognize outstanding student achievement. One senior from each of Ohio’s 88 counties is chosen to receive this annual honor. The recipients are considered some of the best and brightest in the Class of 2017.

The award is named after Dr. Franklin B. Walter, who served as State Superintendent in Ohio from 1977-1991. During his tenure, Dr. Walter worked with three governors and made significant improvements in public education in Ohio. He received numerous honors and earned the respect and admiration of educators nationwide before his death in Sept. 2010 at the age of 80.

“The Walter Award is incredibly prestigious, given to just one student in each county based on scholastics and academics,” said North Adams High School Principal Matt Young. “I am very proud of Caitlin for winning the award, our third in a row (Karly Boerger, Trey Meade).”

“Although it has no monetary value, the award is something that Caitlin and the North Adams community can be proud of.”

Young is planning on attending Marshall University in the fall to major in Pharmacy.