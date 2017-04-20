Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) was awarded the 2017 Distinguished Community Health Advocate Award by the National Association of Community Health Centers. Wenstrup received this award in recognition of his dedicated work to empower and support the efforts of community health centers during the second session of the 114th Congress.

“We are pleased to honor Congressman Wenstrup for his continued support of community health centers and the tens of thousands of patients we serve,” said Pat Hays, past HealthSource of Ohio Board Member. “He exemplifies the leadership needed to address the many challenges we face in the delivery of health care services.”

“As a doctor, I know first-hand the value that community health centers provide to so many patients in Ohio and across the country,” said Rep. Brad Wenstrup. “In some cases, they serve as people’s only access point for quality and affordable medical care. I’m committed to continuing my work in Congress to support the important efforts of community health centers and the thousands of patients they serve, as well as to increase access to care for all Americans.”

The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) serves as the leading national advocacy organization in support of community-based health centers and the expansion of health care access for the medically underserved and uninsured. NACHC also works closely with chartered States and Regional Primary Care Associations (PCAs) to fulfill their shared health care mission and support the growth and development of community-based health center programs.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup has served in the U.S. Army Reserve since 1998, currently holding the rank of Colonel. In 2005-06, he served a tour in Iraq as a combat surgeon, and was awarded a Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge for his service. During his time in Congress, Brad is fulfilling his Reserve duties by treating patients at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda.