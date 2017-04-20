Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Monna L Fitzgerald Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects Merlan Shoemaker Dwayne E Thompson Help is on the line! West Union Elementary honors February Students of the Month WUHS hosts 2017 All-County Arts and Music Festival Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak Access Grand Opening set for April 20 Kasich cracks down on opiate-based prescriptions West Union High School students have successful trip to State Beta Convention North Adams Beta Club excels at State Convention ACRMC hosts annual Health Fair Robert H Bushman Senior Profile: Skylar Newman Nine-run inning leads Lady Hounds to run rule win over West Union WUHS foursome breaks school record First county baseball battle goes to the Greyhounds On the road, Lady Indians pick up two more SHAC victories Senior Profile: Christa Williams One more ‘shining moment’ for SHAC seniors at C103 All-Star Game Esie M Chandler Phyllis Adkins Former Manchester police deputy faces Grand Jury Indictments Cornell tosses no-hitter, Fenton goes deep, Dragons open season with 11-0 SHAC win over Whiteoak New Verizon store opening in West Union Stephen R Palmer Dual culvert replacements for SR 73 Deana P Grooms Tim Phipps Marcella Walker Alvin R Mitchum Senior Profile: Chase Darnell SHAC hoopsters shine at District 14 All-Star Game Greyhounds run rule St. Pat, 15-0 Indians drop SHAC opener West Union hosts early JH Track Meet North Adams student wins state Beta Club President’s seat Anna B Copas Charles A Nelson Nation’s #1 movie comes to stage Artectis hosts grand opening Waiting for the ax to fall, who’s to blame? WU Seniors going to State Sci. Fair Peebles Elem. releases Honor Roll Finding the strength to endure They fought for us Born and raised “free range” Senior Profile: Jordan Crum Big Time Wrestling slams the county Associated Press names All-Ohio Teams for 2016-17 season Can you throw a few innings? Got a spot for you Beulah Boldman David Kierzek Theresa C Davis Edward F Storer Ralph Rader DP&L to stick with planned closings Preventing tax season identity theft 4-H awards 11 local scholarships
Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma

Written by Peoples Defender
Experienced quilt makers put on demonstrations for visitors to the annual Loose Thread Quilters show on April 8 at the Peebles United Methodist Church.

Loose Thread Quilters host their sixth annual quilt show – 

Story and photos by Patricia Beech – 

Last weekend, the interior of the United Methodist Church in Peebles was transformed into a vibrant display of color and design as the Loose Thread Quilters played host to their sixth annual Quilt Show.
Hundreds of visitors strolled through the church’s sanctuary where dozens of handmade quilts lay draped over pews facing a towering stained glass window.
“Nearly all of these quilts were made this year, and many of them were made by club members who once believed they’d never be able to make a quilt,” said Sylvia Baker, who founded the club in 2011. “We’re doing our part to keep this important Appalachian art alive.”
Baker has a somewhat holistic view of quilting. She says the ancient handicraft is good for the body, mind, and soul because it provides an invaluable outlet for creativity.
“When you retire, if you have not discovered that creative thing within yourself, you’re not going to be a happy retiree, and if you lose a spouse you’ve got to have a creative outlet to help you through the grieving process,” she says. “We don’t stop to think when we’re young and raising our children that we’re being creative in that area, so when we’re left alone, or when we lose the job we’ve done every day for 30 years, we still need to keep tapping into that inner creative source. It keeps you excited about getting up in the morning.”
The 45-member club, which meets twice a month at the Methodist Church, has members from Adams, Highland, Brown, Clermont, Pike, and Hamilton Counties.
While many think of quilting as something Grandma does to keep her feet warm on cold winter nights, the Loose Thread Quilters are focused on showing that quilting is an art that bridges generations.
New mother Laura Hoople agrees. Standing outside the sanctuary with her newborn snuggled into a sling hanging from her neck, she says, “Quilting is making a comeback because so many are getting into the handicrafts that people used to do.”
Hoople, who is originally from Clermont County, says she was invited by a friend to join the club. “My grandmother and my great-grandmother were both prolific quilters,” she says. “I guess it’s in my genes and I’m proud to carry on the tradition.
Baker says that even young children get inspired when they attend meetings with their mothers because “we’re tapping into their inner creativity.”
“We have a first-grader named Jack who is a very good sewer,” she says. “There is no age limit, or skill limit and it is a craft anyone can learn to do.”
The club offers classes for beginners, teaching quilting techniques and how to choose fabric, color and design, as well as how to put a block together, and how to apply the binding.
There were also demonstrations by the seasoned quilters in the group who bring in their current projects.
“It is very beneficial and fun to share what you’re doing with people who have the same interest, and who really appreciate the quality of their work,” says Baker. “We’re very supportive of each other, we don’t criticize, we have only positive reinforcement because we want to bring each other up to the level of joy. We always say that when you come through the door, leave your troubles in the parking lot.”
Darlene Scott, who serves as one of the group’s co-leaders, says the club members also try to inspire one another to be disciplined in their quilting habits.
“Too often you go to the quilt shop and buy the stuff you need, then you put it on a shelf at home and never get around to doing it,” she says. “So, we did a yearly challenge requiring everyone to complete a single panel.”
In addition to the quilt displays the show also features quilting demonstrations and a Bed Turning.
“We spread 15 old quilts over a bed then remove them one at a time as each quilt owner tells the history of their quilt and how it came to be theirs,” says Baker, as she points out two men seated across the room. “See, even men like this because quilts take you back to a time of comfort at Grandma’s house – when you slept under a quilt there you sleep under a blanket of love.”
The Loose Thread Quilters meet twice a month – the first and third Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Peebles United Methodist Church, and all are welcome to attend.

