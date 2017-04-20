Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Monna L Fitzgerald Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects Merlan Shoemaker Dwayne E Thompson Help is on the line! West Union Elementary honors February Students of the Month WUHS hosts 2017 All-County Arts and Music Festival Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak Access Grand Opening set for April 20 Kasich cracks down on opiate-based prescriptions West Union High School students have successful trip to State Beta Convention North Adams Beta Club excels at State Convention ACRMC hosts annual Health Fair Robert H Bushman Senior Profile: Skylar Newman Nine-run inning leads Lady Hounds to run rule win over West Union WUHS foursome breaks school record First county baseball battle goes to the Greyhounds On the road, Lady Indians pick up two more SHAC victories Senior Profile: Christa Williams One more ‘shining moment’ for SHAC seniors at C103 All-Star Game Esie M Chandler Phyllis Adkins Former Manchester police deputy faces Grand Jury Indictments Cornell tosses no-hitter, Fenton goes deep, Dragons open season with 11-0 SHAC win over Whiteoak New Verizon store opening in West Union Stephen R Palmer Dual culvert replacements for SR 73 Deana P Grooms Tim Phipps Marcella Walker Alvin R Mitchum Senior Profile: Chase Darnell SHAC hoopsters shine at District 14 All-Star Game Greyhounds run rule St. Pat, 15-0 Indians drop SHAC opener West Union hosts early JH Track Meet North Adams student wins state Beta Club President’s seat Anna B Copas Charles A Nelson Nation’s #1 movie comes to stage Artectis hosts grand opening Waiting for the ax to fall, who’s to blame? WU Seniors going to State Sci. Fair Peebles Elem. releases Honor Roll Finding the strength to endure They fought for us Born and raised “free range” Senior Profile: Jordan Crum Big Time Wrestling slams the county Associated Press names All-Ohio Teams for 2016-17 season Can you throw a few innings? Got a spot for you Beulah Boldman David Kierzek Theresa C Davis Edward F Storer Ralph Rader DP&L to stick with planned closings Preventing tax season identity theft 4-H awards 11 local scholarships
Sports

Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Peebles sophomore Madison Pierce was perfect on April 13, blanking the West Union Lady Dragons 15-0.

Sophomore hurler strikes out 16 for Lady Indians – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

A dominating spring continued last week for Peebles sophomore pitcher Madison Pierce as the Lady Indians traveled to West Union on April 13 to battle the Lady Dragons in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. Fresh off a shutout, 16-strikeout performance at Eastern Brown, Pierce repeated that feat but this time took it one step further, retiring all 18 batters she faced, with only two putting the ball in play, as she fired a perfect game in a 15-0 win for the Lady Indians.
Pierce fanned the first eight hitters she faced before West Union’s Mackenzee Davis made contact and grounded back to the mound for the final out of the bottom of the third. That only began another strikeout streak of six straight before Jaycee Baldwin led off the bottom of the sixth with a ground out to first base. Of course, Pierce then whiffed the game’s final two batters to achieve perfection for the day.
“She is only a sophomore, but throws like a senior out there,” Peebles head coach Doug McFarland told reporters.
The Peebles offense got rolling early, picking up two runs in the top of the first off of West Union starter Mackenzie Bickett. Leadoff batter Hailey Moore, who scored four times in the game, walked and stole second, then went to third when Pierce reached on an error. Ground outs by Kylie Sims and Josie Myers brought both runners home for a 2-0 lead.
Peebles added one more in the top of the second when a run scored on another West Union miscue, then tacked on two more in the fourth on a run-scoring single by Jerilin Toller and another RBI ground out by Sims.
The Lady Indians made it 8-0 in the top half of the fifth on an RBI triple down the left field line by Rebeccah Kinnett, and a pair of Lady Dragon errors brought home two more. The Peebles offense then broke things wide open in the top of the sixth when they exploded for a seven-spot, getting runs batted in from Moore, Pierce, Toller, Sims, Hope Brown, and Kierra Stone to push their advantage out to double digits.

Peebles’ Rebeccah Kinnett slides safely into third base under the tag of West Union third baseman Summer Grooms.

All that remained to finish off the run-rule win was the bottom of the sixth where Pierce took care of business as the Lady Indians improved to 5-1 on the spring (4-0 SHAC) and dropped West Union to 0-4 (0-4 SHAC).
In the win, the Peebles offense pounded out 15 hits, 3 by Toller, and 2 apiece from Myers, Kinnett, and Matti Nichols. Catcher Kylie Sims drove in four runs, with Moore and Toller driving home a pair each.
The Lady Indians faced a busy week after the win over West Union, beginning with a conference showdown on Monday, April 17 with the Fairfield Lady Lions, the only team to defeat Peebles last season in the SHAC. On Tuesday, the Lady Indians were slated to host Eastern Brown, then travel to Lynchburg on Wednesday, host Manchester on Thursday, and then take the trip to northern Ohio over the weekend to participate in the Akron Fire Tournament.
The Lady Dragons continued the search for their first win on Monday with a conference trip to Ripley, then hosted the North Adams Lady Devils on Tuesday. On Thursday, West Union is scheduled to host Lynchburg.

Peebles
210 237 –15
W. Union
000 000 –0

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 3-4-1-2, Pierce 5-3-1-1, Toller 4-1-3-2, Sims 4-0-1-4, Myers 4-1-2-1, Brown 5-1-1-1, Nichols 2-1-2-0, Stone 2-1-1-1, Dunigan 4-1-1-1, Kinnett 4-2-2-1, Team 37-15-15-14.

W. Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Holbrook 2-0-0-0, Grooms 2-0-0-0, Bickett 2-0-0-0, Welch 2-0-0-0, Dozier 2-0-0-0, M. Brown 2-0-0-0, Baldwin 2-0-0-0, Caldwell 2-0-0-0, Davis 1-0-0-0, L. Brown 1-0-0-0, Team 18-0-0-0.

Winning Pitcher: Pierce
Losing Pitcher: Bickett

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved