Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month

Peebles Elementary recently named its Students of the Month for March 2017. They are pictured above in no particular order: Pre-School: Emmery Whittington, Cale Campbell, Kloey Butler, and Christian Dale Bennington; Kindergarten: Jacob Richmond, Gabrielle Howard, Aubrey Long, Trenton White, and Xavier Finzel; First Grade: Jaylin Lewis, Bo Johnson, Lucas Krieger, and Abigail Smalley; Second Grade: Alyssa Smalley, Christian McDonald, Colton Gardner, and Eli Gammon; Third Grade: Aiva Brumley, Ryne Warren, Madee Henderson, and Wyatt Smart; Fourth Grade: Abigail Smalley, Ashton Burke, Isabella Crum, and Isabella Prater; Fifth Grade: Ellie Stephens, Gavin Wallingford, Season Schultz, and Gina Abbott; Sixth Grade: Serena Ludwick, Sarah Gabel, Carter Vogler, and Amaya Howard. Emmery Whittington and Kloey Butler (afternoon pre-school students)