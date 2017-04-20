Quilting – the art that’s no longer just for Grandma Young is Adams County recipient of Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Wenstrup recognized as Community Health Advocate Ready, set, go! 25th annual Egg Hunt draws hundreds Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen Humane Society encourages responsible animal ownership ACCS holds annual Science Fair Peebles Elementary names March Students of the Month Pierce fires perfect game as Peebles blanks West Union Hunters preparing for 2017 Wild Turkey Season Lady Hounds fall 12-3 at Lynchburg Dragons lose early lead, drop SHAC match up with Fayetteville, 13-6 Senior Profile: Isaiah Anderson Devils roll to big SHAC win at Ripley Despite soggy night, WUHS hosts annual Invitational Meet Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Monna L Fitzgerald Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects Merlan Shoemaker Dwayne E Thompson Help is on the line! West Union Elementary honors February Students of the Month WUHS hosts 2017 All-County Arts and Music Festival Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak Access Grand Opening set for April 20 Kasich cracks down on opiate-based prescriptions West Union High School students have successful trip to State Beta Convention North Adams Beta Club excels at State Convention ACRMC hosts annual Health Fair Robert H Bushman Senior Profile: Skylar Newman Nine-run inning leads Lady Hounds to run rule win over West Union WUHS foursome breaks school record First county baseball battle goes to the Greyhounds On the road, Lady Indians pick up two more SHAC victories Senior Profile: Christa Williams One more ‘shining moment’ for SHAC seniors at C103 All-Star Game Esie M Chandler Phyllis Adkins Former Manchester police deputy faces Grand Jury Indictments Cornell tosses no-hitter, Fenton goes deep, Dragons open season with 11-0 SHAC win over Whiteoak New Verizon store opening in West Union Stephen R Palmer Dual culvert replacements for SR 73 Deana P Grooms Tim Phipps Marcella Walker Alvin R Mitchum Senior Profile: Chase Darnell SHAC hoopsters shine at District 14 All-Star Game Greyhounds run rule St. Pat, 15-0 Indians drop SHAC opener West Union hosts early JH Track Meet North Adams student wins state Beta Club President’s seat Anna B Copas Charles A Nelson Nation’s #1 movie comes to stage Artectis hosts grand opening Waiting for the ax to fall, who’s to blame? WU Seniors going to State Sci. Fair Peebles Elem. releases Honor Roll Finding the strength to endure They fought for us Born and raised “free range” Senior Profile: Jordan Crum Big Time Wrestling slams the county Associated Press names All-Ohio Teams for 2016-17 season Can you throw a few innings? Got a spot for you Beulah Boldman David Kierzek Theresa C Davis Edward F Storer Ralph Rader DP&L to stick with planned closings Preventing tax season identity theft 4-H awards 11 local scholarships
Written by Peoples Defender

On April 5, 2017, State Representative Tom Brinkman, (R-Cincinnati), and 20 co-sponsors introduced House Bill 175, nicknamed the “Barnyard Bill”. The bill would lift regulations on homeowners to allow small barnyard animals on residential property throughout the State of Ohio.
This bill sidesteps zoning regulations of cities and villages by amending the Ohio Revised Code. Under the provisions of the introduced bill, one chicken (or “similar fowl”) or rabbit (or “similar small animal”) would be allowed for every .05 acres of land. One goat would be allowed for every .3 acres of land.
These “units” of livestock are minimums, (local governments can allow more). Any livestock that creates a nuisance, including roosters, would be prohibited. The structure housing the animals would have to be “solidly constructed”, of adequate size, and would have to be comfortable and sanitary for the animals. Structures housing the animals would be required to be at least 10 feet from neighboring property lines.
The Humane Society of Adams County (HSAC) is made up of a diverse group of animal-loving supporters, many of which live within village limits and would enjoy adding small livestock to their families. HSAC recognizes the potential positive outcomes of the passage of the Barnyard Bill, such as being able to raise chickens for their eggs or goats for their milk.
Giving village youth an outlet for their interests in the form of raising small livestock for 4-H could be one more tool in the fight against drugs in our community; and taking back control over our own food is very empowering.
At the other end of the equation are the potential negative consequences of people owning animals about whose care they have little knowledge. For example, goats and chickens require vaccinations and routine deworming just like dogs and cats, but the type of medicine used on livestock must be safe for both the animal and the people who consume the meat, eggs, or milk later on.
Chicken manure is high in nutrients, which is great for home gardens, but adding straight chicken manure to crops is caustic to plants. The waste must be mixed with soil and composted first. Chickens require special minerals and grit to aid in digestion and healthy egg production. Goats are susceptible to several contagious diseases such as Caprine Arthritis Encephalitis, Caseous Lymphadenitis, and even Pink Eye. Feeding a goat an unbalanced diet can result in deadly urinary blockages due to mineral stones.
There are plenty of other “quirks” to caring for the various types of small livestock that would be allowable if House Bill 175 is signed into law.
HSAC encourages anyone interested in adding any animal to their lives to do thorough research and to talk with expertsbeforeacquiring the animals. The Adams County Public Libraries have bountiful collections of livestock husbandry books and coop design ideas.
When well-meaning individuals use a trial-and-error approach to caring for animals, it is always the animals that suffer. Getting the facts first will prevent many problems later on.
For more information about House Bill 175, please visit www.legislature.ohio.gov. To voice your support or opposition about HB 175, please contact our Adams County Representative Terry Johnson at (614) 466-6989. For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, please visit www.adamscountyanimals.org or call (937) 544-8585.

