Applicants needed for Adams County Fair Queen

The annual Adams County Junior Fair Queen Contest is a highlight of the Adams County Fair each July. This year’s queen will be crowned on Sunday, July 9, during the Fair’s opening ceremony in front of the Grandstand at approximately 5 p.m.

Any female age 16-18 years of age as of Jan. 1 who is an active member of one or more of the county’s Junior Fair organizations, including 4-H, FFA, FCCLA, SkillsUSA, and Scouts, may apply to compete for queen and her court. Completed applications are due to OSU Extension Adams County, 215 N Cross St, Room 104, West Union, on or before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

Interviews to select five finalists will be conducted on Friday, June 30, at the West Union Elementary School. The finalists will participate in the annual Fair parade through West Union on Sunday, July 9, and they’ll be interviewed on stage during the Fair’s opening ceremonies later that afternoon. Festivities will conclude with the coronation of the queen and her court by the 2016 Fair Queen, Caitlin Young.

Following the coronation, the Queen and her court will reign at many Junior Fair events throughout the Fair, including various animal shows and the annual Small Animal and Baked Goods sale on Friday evening of fair week and the Livestock Sale on Saturday.

For more information about the Queen Contest, including a copy of the rules and application, visit adams.osu.edu or contact OSU Extension Adams County at 544- 2339.