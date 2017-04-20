News ACCS holds annual Science Fair About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender April 20, 2017 Leave a comment The Adams County Christian School recenlty held their annual Science Fair. Mr. Ron Rogers and Mr. Dan Stiles were the judges and Mrs. Lynne Jameson was the coordinator. Pictured above are the school’s seventh grade winners, from left, Lila McElroy-First Place, Emma Mason- Second Place, and Olan Truesdell- Third Place. The eighth grade winners in the recent ACCS Science Fair were , from left, Taylor Patton-First Place, Emily Mitchell- Second Place, and Elizabeth Stout- Third Place.