Teresa S Hoskins

Teresa Stapleton Hoskins, age 63 of Russellville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at her residence. She was born July 11, 1953 in Portsmouth, OH, the daughter of Leonard Stapleton and the late Nancy (Irvin) Stapleton. She retired after 35 years at the Manchester Local School where she taught English. She also taught at Winchester for a year and was a sub for 4 years at Eastern Local Schools.

Besides her mother, she was also preceded in death by her husband Mike Hoskins in 2014.

Teresa is survived by her father; Leonard Stapleton of West Union, 1 son; David Hoskins of Newport, KY, 1 daughter; Lauren Hoskins Davenport and husband Tim of Russellville, mother-in-law; Joyce Hoskins of Russellville, 1 brother; Shawn Stapleton and wife Tina of Warsaw, IN, 1 sister; Sherry Scott and husband Drew of Greenville, OH, 2 grandchildren; Christian Hoskins and Isaiah Davenport, several nieces and nephews and 1 great niece.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Russellville Presbyterian Church with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Bill Kirby and Dana Opp will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will also be held Friday, April 21, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the church. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the GE Credit Union, 10485 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 for the grandkids college education.

