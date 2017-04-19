Richard B Collins

Richard Buddy Collins, 58, of Manchester, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017 at his home. He was born November 28, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Georgia (Hunter) Collins.

Richard is survived by his fiancé, Susan Ellen Fennell of Manchester; sister, Lily May Hendren of Cincinnati; three nieces, Tammy Ayres and Ginger Blythe, both of Manchester and Shannon Pribble of West Union; three nephews: Robert Hendren of Cincinnati, Darrell T. Redmon of Manchester, and Denny Pribble of Lucasville.

Richard will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.