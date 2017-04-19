Mary B McClure

Mary Bell (Baker) McClure, 79 years of Grove City, passed away on Saturday April 15, 2017 at the Mt. Carmel West Hospital.

She was born in Seaman, Ohio on April 20, 1937, the daughter of the late Joseph and Annabelle (Shreffler) Baker. Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Rolland McClure on April 27, 2003 and brother, Joe Baker.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Tim (Lisa) McClure of Columbus and Tony McClure of Grove City, brother, Paul (Grace) Baker of Peebles, granddaughter, Heather, two step-grandchildren, Dustin and Jamie, one great grandchild and five step-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Thursday April 20, 2017 at the Wallace-Thompson

Lewis-Sullivan Chapel in Seaman, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11:00am until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com