George F. Carr, Jr., , beloved husband of Patricia S. Carr and devoted father of Frances, Anne Halkyard (Scott), and Margaret (Dierdre) Scott, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at the age of 78.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at the St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 8101 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, with funeral services following at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Camping and Education Foundation, 3515 Michigan Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208, or to the Prospect House, 682 Hawthorne Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205.