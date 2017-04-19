Sports Celebrities for a night About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender April 19, 2017 Leave a comment The Peebles “Team Latos” Class B Knothole squad were the stars of the show at a special fund raiser for the team held on Saturday, April 1 at McCoy’s Real Outdoors on Poplar Flats. A steak/chicken dinner catered by the Scioto Ribber was served to a full house of supporters and numerous raffles and auctions helped raise money for the team to make a trip to northeast Ohio later this spring to compete in a tournament. Photo by Mark Carpenter