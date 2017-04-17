Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Monna L Fitzgerald Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects Merlan Shoemaker Dwayne E Thompson Help is on the line! West Union Elementary honors February Students of the Month WUHS hosts 2017 All-County Arts and Music Festival Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak Access Grand Opening set for April 20 Kasich cracks down on opiate-based prescriptions West Union High School students have successful trip to State Beta Convention North Adams Beta Club excels at State Convention ACRMC hosts annual Health Fair Robert H Bushman Senior Profile: Skylar Newman Nine-run inning leads Lady Hounds to run rule win over West Union WUHS foursome breaks school record First county baseball battle goes to the Greyhounds On the road, Lady Indians pick up two more SHAC victories Senior Profile: Christa Williams One more ‘shining moment’ for SHAC seniors at C103 All-Star Game Esie M Chandler Phyllis Adkins Former Manchester police deputy faces Grand Jury Indictments Cornell tosses no-hitter, Fenton goes deep, Dragons open season with 11-0 SHAC win over Whiteoak New Verizon store opening in West Union Stephen R Palmer Dual culvert replacements for SR 73 Deana P Grooms Tim Phipps Marcella Walker Alvin R Mitchum Senior Profile: Chase Darnell SHAC hoopsters shine at District 14 All-Star Game Greyhounds run rule St. Pat, 15-0 Indians drop SHAC opener West Union hosts early JH Track Meet North Adams student wins state Beta Club President’s seat Anna B Copas Charles A Nelson Nation’s #1 movie comes to stage Artectis hosts grand opening Waiting for the ax to fall, who’s to blame? WU Seniors going to State Sci. Fair Peebles Elem. releases Honor Roll Finding the strength to endure They fought for us Born and raised “free range” Senior Profile: Jordan Crum Big Time Wrestling slams the county Associated Press names All-Ohio Teams for 2016-17 season Can you throw a few innings? Got a spot for you Beulah Boldman David Kierzek Theresa C Davis Edward F Storer Ralph Rader DP&L to stick with planned closings Preventing tax season identity theft 4-H awards 11 local scholarships Peebles Elementary holds Spirit Week Humane Society to hold Radio Auction Local business partners find historical treasure in old bank building DP&L employees meet with union leadership GE-Peebles Test Operation joins the campaign about Distracted Driving North Adams Elementary recognizes February Students of the Month Senior Profile: Sydney Michael Stars will shine for the 34th annual C-103 All-Star Game NAHS Track/XC host Shamrock Shuffle 5K Associated Press names All-Southeast District Teams Senior Profile: Hannah Howard Nice to finally be a small part of March Madness The tractor has always been special Jimmy Nelson Kathryn Boldman
WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat

Written by Peoples Defender
West Union High School junior Jack Crask was recently elected as the state Beta Club secretary and will be competing for a national office later this year.

Will compete at national convention and travel to DC for summer leadership conference – 

Story by Patricia Beech – 
Photo by Jamie Puckett – 

West Union High School student Jack Crask was elected state Beta Club Secretary at the organization’s March 22-24 convention in Columbus.
Crask beat out 10 other candidates in the competition, teacher and Beta adviser Tess Holloway said.
Crask said he was surprised when he learned he had been elected. “I couldn’t believe it, I just sat there,” he said.
To be eligible to run for the Secretary’s office, Crask was required to launch a campaign and give a two-minute speech.
The 17-year-old WUHS junior – who is also heavily involved in the performing arts – said he thought a lot of people liked his confidence and his speech, but added his win wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of others.
“I’m very thankful to Mr. (Carl) Schneider, our Director of Performance Arts for all the advice he’s given me over the years about being on stage,” said Crask. “And, Chris Silhavy, he did a lot of campaigning for me, and I don’t think I could have won without them.”
Schneider calls Crask a hard worker and says his abilities have matured over the years.
“When Jack was younger and performing in our school plays, I had to ride him pretty hard because he wasn’t projecting, or giving the look that I wanted, and he had a hard time memorizing everything, but I kept pushing him,” said Schneider. “After giving his speech and winning the Secretary’s seat – he came back and said, ‘all that work you did with me gave me the confidence to stand up there – it all paid off’.”
In addition to Beta Club, Crask is a member of the Academic Team, the Color Guard, the Percussion and Steel Drum ensembles, the Chamber Choir, and a cast participant in the school’s annual stage play.
“I spend as much time as I can on Beta projects,” he says. “Between that and performing arts practice, I’m very busy.”
In addition to campaigning and making a convention speech, he also had to answer an impromptu question pulled from a hat.
Crask recalled his question: Which of the four pillars of Beta Club do you believe is most important?”
“Character,” he answered. “Because I think it’s important for people who are running for office to hold themselves to a higher moral standard. If you’re going to have a position, you should live up to it – it’s not just a title.”
Crask says he hopes that winning the state secretary’s seat will pay dividends down the road.
“I think it will open doors for bigger and better things, right now it’s one of the biggest things I can achieve as a high school student from Ohio,” he said. “I see it as something I can build on throughout my life. I don’t want to stop here”
With the state victory under his belt, Crask now has an opportunity to run for National Secretary at the National Beta Convention at Walt Disney World this June.
He believes he might have a shot at winning that race as well.
“I hope I win,” he says. “I hope my speech will stand out.”
Holloway says she believes it was Crask’s speaking ability that helped him win the Secretary’s office.
“Jack just exudes confidence – when he got on the convention stage to speak it was electric,” she said. “As soon as he started speaking he had the room because of his stage presence; everyone stopped to listen, they were really hearing what he had to say, he had their attention.”
“I try to put off a can-do vibe,” says Crask. “And I try to help people out if I can and be someone others can look at and say ‘that’s a good way to be’.”
Crask will be attending the National Beta Club Leadership Conference in Washington DC later this summer. He says in addition to fulfilling his Beta obligations, he’s excited about touring the city during his week-long stay in the nation’s capitol.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing all the monuments and sights,” he said. “I think it will be interesting to see everything, especially the Jefferson Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, and the Smithsonian.”
Crask is one of two Adams County students who won seats at this year’s convention. Holloway says she thinks the two will make a successful team.
“I think it’s a great thing for our county to have both Jack and Adison Wright from North Adams elected to two of the three seats at state level. They can work together and collaborate to make our district proud,” she said. “And, I’m hoping next year with Jack in a leadership role in the club that we can continue to do more in our school and community to make them even better.”
Jack is the son of Jeff and Janice Crask of West Union. He hasn’t decided where he’ll attend college, but says he’ll major in either performing arts or political science.

