S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement

State Route 73 in Adams County has been closed this morning for a culvert replacement project at the 7.53-mile marker. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Adams County Highway Maintenance Facility are undertaking a series of single-day culvert replacement projects on S.R. 73 this week, replacing deteriorated pipes

at the 7.53, 3.36 and the 0.11-mile markers.

While the first project has begun and the route is now closed between Township Road 118 (Seaman Road) and S.R. 41 at Locust Grove, the project to close S.R. 73 at the 3.36-mile marker on Wednesday, April 19, has

been rescheduled for tomorrow, April 18, due to the current forecast which calls for rain on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, S.R. 73 will be closed between County Road 13 (Elmville Road) and T.R. 116 (Horner Chapel Road) for the second, single-day culvert replacement project. The final project remains on schedule for

Friday, April 21, in which the maintenance crews will close the route immediately east of S.R. 770 and the Highland County.

Each day’s closure will be in effect from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the route open to evening and overnight travel, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of S.R. 32, S.R. 247 and S.R. 785.

For more information on additional lane and road closures caused by construction, accidents, flooding or other related traffic events throughout the state, visit ODOT’s web site at www.Ohgo.com