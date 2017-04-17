Randall D. Fetters, 59 of West Union passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017. Born on May 18, 1957, the son of Helen and the late Marion Fetters.

Randy is survived by his wife; Tammy Fetters, mother; Helen Fetters, three daughters; Michelle Rigdon of West Union, Krissy Woolums and David Cobb of West Union, Heather Spicer Heyne and husband Kyle. Five grandchildren; Cody Rigdon, Bethany Cobb, Ethan Cobb, Corey Rigdon and Emma Heyne. Two sisters; Ruth and Don Young of Arkansas, Linda Young of West Union, three nieces; Leslie Koehler, Lindsey Young and Emily Young.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.