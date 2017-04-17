Celebrities for a night George F Carr Jr Teresa S Hoskins Mary B McClure Richard B Collins Randall D Fetters Former Manchester officer indicted on five counts WUHS student wins state Beta Club Secretary’s seat OVCTC students part of state competition S.R. 73 closed for culvert replacement Peebles Lions Club holds first Easter Egg Hunt Weyrich graduates with honors from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics North Adams Elementary releases Honor Roll for Third grading Period Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni Olympic athlete speaks at April 6 SAAM event Venture Hawks end their basketball season with a victory at WUHS Devils baseball sweeps doubleheader from Northwest Greyhounds gain SHAC split, split twinbill with East England signs with Rio Grande golf Pierce fans 16, Lady Indians blank Eastern Brown 4-0 Maybe somebody on the river does have a plan Senior Profile: Ryan Dryden Enjoying the view Still a time for celebration Monna L Fitzgerald Carl R Brown Lena R Staggs Adams County Crews Schedule Culvert Replacement Projects Merlan Shoemaker Dwayne E Thompson Help is on the line! West Union Elementary honors February Students of the Month WUHS hosts 2017 All-County Arts and Music Festival Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak Access Grand Opening set for April 20 Kasich cracks down on opiate-based prescriptions West Union High School students have successful trip to State Beta Convention North Adams Beta Club excels at State Convention ACRMC hosts annual Health Fair Robert H Bushman Senior Profile: Skylar Newman Nine-run inning leads Lady Hounds to run rule win over West Union WUHS foursome breaks school record First county baseball battle goes to the Greyhounds On the road, Lady Indians pick up two more SHAC victories Senior Profile: Christa Williams One more ‘shining moment’ for SHAC seniors at C103 All-Star Game Esie M Chandler Phyllis Adkins Former Manchester police deputy faces Grand Jury Indictments Cornell tosses no-hitter, Fenton goes deep, Dragons open season with 11-0 SHAC win over Whiteoak New Verizon store opening in West Union Stephen R Palmer Dual culvert replacements for SR 73 Deana P Grooms Tim Phipps Marcella Walker Alvin R Mitchum Senior Profile: Chase Darnell SHAC hoopsters shine at District 14 All-Star Game Greyhounds run rule St. Pat, 15-0 Indians drop SHAC opener West Union hosts early JH Track Meet North Adams student wins state Beta Club President’s seat Anna B Copas Charles A Nelson Nation’s #1 movie comes to stage Artectis hosts grand opening Waiting for the ax to fall, who’s to blame? WU Seniors going to State Sci. Fair Peebles Elem. releases Honor Roll Finding the strength to endure They fought for us Born and raised “free range” Senior Profile: Jordan Crum Big Time Wrestling slams the county Associated Press names All-Ohio Teams for 2016-17 season Can you throw a few innings? Got a spot for you Beulah Boldman David Kierzek Theresa C Davis Edward F Storer Ralph Rader DP&L to stick with planned closings Preventing tax season identity theft 4-H awards 11 local scholarships Peebles Elementary holds Spirit Week Humane Society to hold Radio Auction Local business partners find historical treasure in old bank building DP&L employees meet with union leadership GE-Peebles Test Operation joins the campaign about Distracted Driving North Adams Elementary recognizes February Students of the Month Senior Profile: Sydney Michael Stars will shine for the 34th annual C-103 All-Star Game NAHS Track/XC host Shamrock Shuffle 5K Associated Press names All-Southeast District Teams Senior Profile: Hannah Howard Nice to finally be a small part of March Madness The tractor has always been special Jimmy Nelson Kathryn Boldman
Obituaries

Randall D Fetters

Randall D. Fetters, 59 of West Union passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017. Born on May 18, 1957, the son of Helen and the late Marion Fetters.

Randy is survived by his wife; Tammy Fetters, mother; Helen Fetters, three daughters; Michelle Rigdon of West Union, Krissy Woolums and David Cobb of West Union, Heather Spicer Heyne and husband Kyle. Five grandchildren; Cody Rigdon, Bethany Cobb, Ethan Cobb, Corey Rigdon and Emma Heyne. Two sisters; Ruth and Don Young of Arkansas, Linda Young of West Union, three nieces; Leslie Koehler, Lindsey Young and Emily Young.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

  1. My sincere condolences,sympathies and prayers sent out to the families at this most trying time. Love you all.

  2. So, so sorry guys. Randy was one of a kind and a great guy. Hate to hear it, but hated to see him suffer as well. Rest in peace buddy and may God be with your family.

  5. We send our sincere condolences. Kenny said he had lots of fun pitching horse shoes years ago with Randy as well as keeping up from time to time. So sorry he and family had to suffer through this. Sending prayers for his peace and for peace and comfort for family and friends.

  8. I was so sorry to hear this sad news. Randy was always so kind to others. He was just an all around nice guy. He will be missed. I ran into him in town a few years ago & we had a very nice talk. I’m glad we had the chance to catch up. Prayers…

  11. Love and sympathy to all. Randy was a great guy, always had a smile, he will be missed by many. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

  12. Sympathy and love to all. Prayers that God will hold you tight in his care and guide you through the rough days ahead. Randy was a great guy and will be missed by many.

  14. Thoughts and prayers to the family. Great high school friend and friend to my parents on Chestnut Ridge. May he be at peace with our Lord❤️

  15. You and Randy fought a long fight and gave it all you guys could do..Prayers for you and the family will miss seeing him…

