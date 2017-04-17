Randall D. Fetters, 59 of West Union passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017. Born on May 18, 1957, the son of Helen and the late Marion Fetters.
Randy is survived by his wife; Tammy Fetters, mother; Helen Fetters, three daughters; Michelle Rigdon of West Union, Krissy Woolums and David Cobb of West Union, Heather Spicer Heyne and husband Kyle. Five grandchildren; Cody Rigdon, Bethany Cobb, Ethan Cobb, Corey Rigdon and Emma Heyne. Two sisters; Ruth and Don Young of Arkansas, Linda Young of West Union, three nieces; Leslie Koehler, Lindsey Young and Emily Young.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
21 comments:
My sincere condolences,sympathies and prayers sent out to the families at this most trying time. Love you all.
So, so sorry guys. Randy was one of a kind and a great guy. Hate to hear it, but hated to see him suffer as well. Rest in peace buddy and may God be with your family.
Prayers to his family
Prayers and Hugs…
We send our sincere condolences. Kenny said he had lots of fun pitching horse shoes years ago with Randy as well as keeping up from time to time. So sorry he and family had to suffer through this. Sending prayers for his peace and for peace and comfort for family and friends.
Prayers to the family. Randy was one of the good guys and will be missed.
My prayers and condolences to the family. I’ll always remember that smile…
I was so sorry to hear this sad news. Randy was always so kind to others. He was just an all around nice guy. He will be missed. I ran into him in town a few years ago & we had a very nice talk. I’m glad we had the chance to catch up. Prayers…
sympathies to his family
So sorry, my thoughts, prayers and love to the family.
Love and sympathy to all. Randy was a great guy, always had a smile, he will be missed by many. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Sympathy and love to all. Prayers that God will hold you tight in his care and guide you through the rough days ahead. Randy was a great guy and will be missed by many.
Our condolences you and your family
Thoughts and prayers to the family. Great high school friend and friend to my parents on Chestnut Ridge. May he be at peace with our Lord❤️
You and Randy fought a long fight and gave it all you guys could do..Prayers for you and the family will miss seeing him…
So sorry, thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
I’m so sorry for your loss
So sorry for your loss
So sorry for the family loss. Have known Randy since he was a child. May he rest easy.
I’m so sorry for your loss,Randy was a very good person. My thoughts an prayers are with you .
I’m so sorry! Thoughts and prayers going up for all if you!