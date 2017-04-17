News OVCTC students part of state competition About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender April 17, 2017April 17, 2017 Leave a comment A three-student team from the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center recently placed first in the regional Ag Mechanics Skills competition that was hosted by the OVCTC. That finish qualified them to compete on March 31 at ATI in Wooster, Ohio in the Ohio State competition. The final results found the OVCTC team ranked 17th in the state of Ohio. Mr. David Smiley is the Program Instructor for Ag and Industrial Power at the OVCTC. Pictured abive is the OVCTC Ags Mechanics students who competed, from left, seniors Issaic Persch, Logan Harris and Kyle Corrill.