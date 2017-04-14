Lena R Staggs

Lena Ruth Staggs, 95 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at her residence.

Lena was born in Blue Creek, Ohio, on October 10, 1921, the daughter of the late Guy Johnson and Flora Bowman Johnson. Lena worked as a nurse’s aide. She attended the Peebles Church of Christ and was a member of the Adams County Senior Citizens.

In addition to her parents, Lena was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Staggs, whom she married in October, 1935. Lena is survived by three sons, Bob (Sue) Staggs, of Cincinnati; Hugh Staggs, of Peebles; and Jodie (Terri) Staggs, of Peebles. Lena also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and five great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 1:00 PM, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, with Bill Christman officiating. Burial will follow at the West Union Cemetery in West Union, Ohio.

Friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has followed Lena’s wishes and requests that memorials be made to any Hospice Care organization.

