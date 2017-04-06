Stephen R Palmer, 56, of Batavia formerly of Manchester, OH, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. He was born in West Union, OH on June 30, 1960 to the late Joseph and Freda (Scott) Palmer.

He attended the Happy Hours School and the Wiley School in Owensville. He was a former employee of Venture Productions and attended the Hickory Ridge Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 3 sisters: Shirley McClure, Vicki Gulley, and Sandy Knauff.

He is survived by 5 brothers: Robert (Joyce) Palmer of Dover, KY, Gene (Beverly) Palmer of Maysville, KY, Jeff Palmer and Danny Palmer both of Manchester, OH, and Ronnie Palmer of West Union, OH, 6 sisters; Evelyn Dugan of Ripley, OH, Brenda (Michael) Meranda and Terry (Larry) Meyer both of Cincinnati, OH, and Gladys Cluxton and Lois (Wendell) Hughes both of Manchester, OH, and a host of Nieces and Nephews.

A Funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 8 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Batavia Nursing Care Activity Center, 4000 Golden Age Drive, Batavia, OH 45103.

