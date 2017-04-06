Former Manchester police deputy faces Grand Jury Indictments

A Grand Jury in Adams County has handed down an indictment of five counts against former Manchester Police

officer Joshua Hayes.

Hayes and former Manchester Chief Jeff Bowling were involved in a long-going dispute over Hayes’ employment

while Hayes had filed a civil suit against the Village of Manchester, Chief Bowling, and the Manchester mayor.

After investigating Officer Hayes, Bowling dismissed him from the force but Hayes was eventually rehired by

the Manchester Village Council, which only made the internal conflicts worsen.

A hearing in the Adams County Court of Common Please has been set for April 12. Look for more on this

developing story in future issues of The People’s Defender.