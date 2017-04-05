Deana P. Grooms age 62 years of Winchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Grooms was born November 14, 1954 the daughter of the late Dean and Nellie (Compton) Gaffin in Lebanon, Ohio.

Survivors include her husband Russ Groom of West Union, OH; Step Daughter Juliana Staten and Kevin of West Union, OH; two grandchildren Brycen and Ashlah Staten.

Funeral services will be held Saturday April 8, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Bible Baptist Church with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service at the Bible Baptist Church in West Union, Ohio from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

Memorials can be made to the Dream Factory of Southern Ohio. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Grooms’ online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com