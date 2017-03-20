Raymond A. Holt, 70 years, of Sardinia, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe, Maysville, Kentucky.

Ray was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 1, 1947, the son of the late Raymond J Holt and Maura Rohman Holt. Ray served in the United States Marine Corps, earning a Purple Heart, while serving in Viet Nam. After receiving an honorable discharge, Ray worked for the Glendale Police Department.

Ray is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lois Clark Holt, whom he married on September 20, 1969. Ray is also survived by two sons, Todd (Debby) Holt, of Cherry Fork, Ohio, and Tony (Adrienne Webb) Holt, of Denton, Maryland; one daughter, Tracy (Mark) Estes, of Cincinnati; one brother, Mike Holt, of Cincinnati; and one sister, Maura Ann (Bob) Gregg, of Lady Lake, Florida. Ray also leaves behind nine grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 23, 2017, at the St. Mary’s Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, in Peebles, Ohio, with Fr. Jason Bedel and Fr. Ted Kosse officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

