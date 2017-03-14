Eunice G. Burgess Senior Profile: Kaulen St Michael Cox Racing returns to Brushcreek on April 2 Southern Hills Athletic Conference holds Winter Sports Awards ceremony Adams County provides multiple walking venues Adams County parks are tobacco-free Rhoads Memorial 5K Run/Walk is April 9 Peebles Elem. Staff of the Month Floyd E Maddy Raymond A Holt Derrick Poe Spencer E McFarland Mintie F Rogers Roberta Eylar Big Time Wrestling coming to NAHS Carl Tomlin CTC students help with storm clean-up Opening the door for high-tech jobs Jack R Slyger Thomas Stratton Jr Eastern Lady Warriors headed to Final Four Senior Profile: Logan Rogers Southern Hills Athletic Conference names 2016-17 All-Conference Basketball Teams Winchester PD continues assault on drugs Alonso joins Defender staff Sheriff to set up outpost in Manchester Johnson named OEDA Membership Chairperson Sherman E Young Ruth Jackman ‘Kitten Season’ comes to Ohio Manchester Council votes to disband PD Olde Wayside Inn under new management Two overdose on heroin Senior Profile: Ethan Parrett Adams/Brown Youth League holds postseason tourney Three nights of pain Furious rally falls short, Lady Devils again eliminated in Div. III district finals, 45-42 Oscar Moore Barbara J Finnegan Ohio Senate and House honor Miss Ohio USA Michael Eldridge Frances Towner Thelma R Williamson BREAKING NEWS: Manchester council votes to eliminate police department Before all dogs go to heaven Adaptive Bikes delivered in Adams County Adams County Junior Fair Market Hog Identification plans announced for 2017 Local couple takes ownership of two local businesses Jo Hanson to retire after nearly 50 years in banking Sierra Club, hero or villain? Greyhounds, Devils are runners-up in SHAC Tournaments Harold L Purdin Senior Profile: Jacob Wickerham 98-year old author publishes first book Early March storm packs destructive punch Jeeps rally in second half to end the Peebles season How about some post season awards? Thanks for all the great sports coverage PHS Principal hopes to expand students’ world view When spring becomes a promise Greg Lorenz Clay shoots the lights out, shoots down Greyhounds’ season Senior Profile: Savannah McFarland Devils put up a good fight, but fall to Portsmouth in sectional final, 50-43 Second half comeback sends Lady Devils to district finals for third straight year Butts honored by Southeast District Athletic Board North Adams Elementary holds Random Acts of Kindness Week Chester W Eyre BREAKING NEWS: March makes its entrance with force WUES kicks off Right to Read Week with guest readers WUHS students see Aronoff show on the life of Edgar Allan Poe Local high school seniors winners of Wendy’s Heisman Awards The emotions of a senior year Market Hog Clinic scheduled for March 4 Venture Hawks fall to Scioto County Senior Profile : Colton Thornburg Lady Dragons’ season ends with sectional loss to Lynchburg Devils advance in tourney with convincing win over West Union, will face Portsmouth for sectional title Wenstrup selected as Vice Chairman of House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports to hold fund raiser Linda M Howland Nellie B Hayslip Russell E Bailey Gladys M Perdue Commissioners meet in Columbus with DP&L CEO Tom Raga Missing the Dirtrollers The farms that aren’t forgotten Flora Hilderbran Commissioners to meet with DP&L officials New state graduation requirements called a ‘train wreck’ Catching up with Keller Senior Profile: Justin Knechtly Piketon size is too much for Lady Indians, Peebles falls in sectional finals Greyhounds grab Senior Night win Indians finish regular season riding six-game winning streak Harper, Hupp, Defense lead Lady Devils to fourth consecutive sectional championship West Union Elementary recognizes Students of the Month for January Second Healthy Hero awarded by Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Coal company files to intervene in power plant closings Senior Profile: Jessica Sowards
News

Winchester PD continues assault on drugs

About

Written by Peoples Defender 1 Comment

By Mark Carpenter –

With the arrest of four suspects last week, Chief David Benjamin and his force at the Winchester Police Department continued their efforts at fighting the drug traficking in Adams County.
On Tuesday, March 7, Lieutentat Rich Shofstall was called to investigate a suspicious male who had dropped a package that appeared to be crystal meth  inside the Winchester 1st Stop.  By the time Lieutenant Shofstall arrived, the male was gone, but it was determined that he was staying across the street at the Budget Host Inn.
Lieutenant Shofstall, with assistance from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, made contact with the male and two adult females in a room at the hotel.  A search of the room yielded numerous instruments of drug abuse, with some of them loaded with what appeared to be crystal meth.

Arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine were 23-year old Chelsea Black of Winchester and 31-year old Joshua Forman of Peebles.
The following day, Chief Benjamin stopped a vehicle traveling 36 miles an hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.  The stop took place in the parking lot of the W3CU Church, with the vehicle being occupied by four adults and a three-year old male.  Chief Benjamin called for for the assistance of Officer Keith Gray and Lieutenant Shofstall and the department K-9, who hit on the odor of narcotics.
A search of the vehicle produced all of the ingredients necessary to manufacture methamphetamine, more drug paraphernalia, and finished methamphetamine.  The Adams County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the cleanup of the hazardous lab.
Arrested were 42-year old Michael Flaugher of Higginsport and 27-year old Danielle Humphries, also of Higginsport.  The pair was charged with Complicity to Manufacture within the vicinity of a juvenile, a Felony of the Second Degree.

 

One comment:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender