Winchester PD continues assault on drugs

By Mark Carpenter –

With the arrest of four suspects last week, Chief David Benjamin and his force at the Winchester Police Department continued their efforts at fighting the drug traficking in Adams County.

On Tuesday, March 7, Lieutentat Rich Shofstall was called to investigate a suspicious male who had dropped a package that appeared to be crystal meth inside the Winchester 1st Stop. By the time Lieutenant Shofstall arrived, the male was gone, but it was determined that he was staying across the street at the Budget Host Inn.

Lieutenant Shofstall, with assistance from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, made contact with the male and two adult females in a room at the hotel. A search of the room yielded numerous instruments of drug abuse, with some of them loaded with what appeared to be crystal meth.

Arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine were 23-year old Chelsea Black of Winchester and 31-year old Joshua Forman of Peebles.

The following day, Chief Benjamin stopped a vehicle traveling 36 miles an hour in a 25 mile per hour zone. The stop took place in the parking lot of the W3CU Church, with the vehicle being occupied by four adults and a three-year old male. Chief Benjamin called for for the assistance of Officer Keith Gray and Lieutenant Shofstall and the department K-9, who hit on the odor of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle produced all of the ingredients necessary to manufacture methamphetamine, more drug paraphernalia, and finished methamphetamine. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the cleanup of the hazardous lab.

Arrested were 42-year old Michael Flaugher of Higginsport and 27-year old Danielle Humphries, also of Higginsport. The pair was charged with Complicity to Manufacture within the vicinity of a juvenile, a Felony of the Second Degree.