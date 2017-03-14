Jack R Slyger Thomas Stratton Jr Eastern Lady Warriors headed to Final Four Senior Profile: Logan Rogers Southern Hills Athletic Conference names 2016-17 All-Conference Basketball Teams Winchester PD continues assault on drugs Alonso joins Defender staff Sheriff to set up outpost in Manchester Sherman E Young Ruth Jackman ‘Kitten Season’ comes to Ohio Manchester Council votes to disband PD Olde Wayside Inn under new management Two overdose on heroin Senior Profile: Ethan Parrett Adams/Brown Youth League holds postseason tourney Three nights of pain Furious rally falls short, Lady Devils again eliminated in Div. III district finals, 45-42 Oscar Moore Barbara J Finnegan Ohio Senate and House honor Miss Ohio USA Michael Eldridge Frances Towner Thelma R Williamson BREAKING NEWS: Manchester council votes to eliminate police department Before all dogs go to heaven Adaptive Bikes delivered in Adams County Adams County Junior Fair Market Hog Identification plans announced for 2017 Local couple takes ownership of two local businesses Jo Hanson to retire after nearly 50 years in banking Sierra Club, hero or villain? Greyhounds, Devils are runners-up in SHAC Tournaments Harold L Purdin Senior Profile: Jacob Wickerham 98-year old author publishes first book Early March storm packs destructive punch Jeeps rally in second half to end the Peebles season How about some post season awards? Thanks for all the great sports coverage PHS Principal hopes to expand students’ world view When spring becomes a promise Greg Lorenz Clay shoots the lights out, shoots down Greyhounds’ season Senior Profile: Savannah McFarland Devils put up a good fight, but fall to Portsmouth in sectional final, 50-43 Second half comeback sends Lady Devils to district finals for third straight year Butts honored by Southeast District Athletic Board North Adams Elementary holds Random Acts of Kindness Week Chester W Eyre BREAKING NEWS: March makes its entrance with force WUES kicks off Right to Read Week with guest readers WUHS students see Aronoff show on the life of Edgar Allan Poe Local high school seniors winners of Wendy’s Heisman Awards The emotions of a senior year Market Hog Clinic scheduled for March 4 Venture Hawks fall to Scioto County Senior Profile : Colton Thornburg Lady Dragons’ season ends with sectional loss to Lynchburg Devils advance in tourney with convincing win over West Union, will face Portsmouth for sectional title Wenstrup selected as Vice Chairman of House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports to hold fund raiser Linda M Howland Nellie B Hayslip Russell E Bailey Gladys M Perdue Commissioners meet in Columbus with DP&L CEO Tom Raga Missing the Dirtrollers The farms that aren’t forgotten Flora Hilderbran Commissioners to meet with DP&L officials New state graduation requirements called a ‘train wreck’ Catching up with Keller Senior Profile: Justin Knechtly Piketon size is too much for Lady Indians, Peebles falls in sectional finals Greyhounds grab Senior Night win Indians finish regular season riding six-game winning streak Harper, Hupp, Defense lead Lady Devils to fourth consecutive sectional championship West Union Elementary recognizes Students of the Month for January Second Healthy Hero awarded by Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Coal company files to intervene in power plant closings Senior Profile: Jessica Sowards Senior Profile: Dennis Welch Dorothy E Walls Mabel Chamblin Michael R Jones Marie I Simmons Ray Johnson One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian
Sheriff to set up outpost in Manchester

Written by Peoples Defender
Members of the Manchester village council have defended their decision to disband the village’s police department, hoping now to get the village’s finances in order.

Deputies will police village in lieu of police department –

Story and photo by Patricia Beech –

The Manchester Village Council’s decision to disband the town’s police force drew sharp criticism from concerned residents during Monday’s village council meeting, prompting Mayor Robert Hilderbrand to  -declare “It’s going to be the Wild West around here if we don’t have a police force”.
According to Councilman C.L.”Skip” Wagner the citizens’ concerns were alleviated Tuesday as Adams County Sheriff’s deputies made it clear they would be stepping in as a law-enforcement presence in the town.
“I think the people in Manchester were pleasantly surprised when they woke up Tuesday morning and there were two deputies in town,” said Wagner. “For the foreseeable future they will continue to be in town to protect our citizens.”
Pointing out that none of the county’s villages have a 24-hour police presence, Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said his office would be setting up an outpost in the area to accommodate deputies policing the area.
“We have a couple of deputies who live in the area and they’ll be working out of that office,” Rogers said.
Wagner called the assist from the Sheriff’s office “a light at the end of the tunnel” for those who opposed disbanding the police department.
“Nita Hanson, the owner of the local pool hall, personally told me she was pretty upset that we weren’t able to say what was going to happen,” Wagner said. “But when she came into work the next morning and saw the two deputies down here, she had a change of heart and could see we weren’t making a reckless decision.”
Councilman Brian Napier, who opposed disbanding the department, acknowledged that years of mismanagement had finally forced the council’s hand.
“For instance, money that was donated to run the K-9 Unit was never used for that purpose, and can’t be used for anything else,” Napier said. “Instead, money was taken out of the General Fund to support that department. It isn’t anyone who is currently serving that made those decisions, and we didn’t realize what bad shape we were in financially until Melinda Horsley started doing the books, and she told the police department it had to stop.”
The Council views the disbanding of the police department as their best opportunity to stabilize the town’s finances, “This action will allow us to regroup financially and be in a much better position starting off in the next fiscal year,” said Wagner. “Hopefully, the residents here in the town understand that.”
The council also said funding provided by the village’s police levy was inadequate and needed to be increased.
“I don’t like taxes anymore than anyone else, but our current levy is only $48,000 a year, and if anyone can tell me how to run a police department on that I’m all ears,” said Wagner. “We’ve been taking from the general fund to prop up the police department, and that had to stop.”
At present the town’s General Fund has only $8,400.66, according to Wagner.
“We had to pay down the debt the police department incurred last year which was above $90,000 – that’s where the levy went,” he said. “As of now, the police department is negative $7,142,84 – with bills still coming in from the department. The auditors made it very clear that if we did not have the police department from last year at least five cents in the black they were taking over. We could have kept running into the red, but how would that have served the people of Manchester if we did that and then the state took over and laid everyone off anyway?”
The council members say they are currently exploring other avenues to shore up money to insure that when the police department is brought back, it’s brought back on a healthy footing.

  1. What a shame. I grew up in Manchester and hate to see no police because of mismanagement of funds. I’m pulling for Manchester to get their fiscal house in order to bring back the PD.

