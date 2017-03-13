Olde Wayside Inn under new management

Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards
Written by Peoples Defender 1 Comment
Teresa Witten is the newest owner of the Olde Wayside Inn on Main Street in West Union. An Open House will be held at the restaurant this Saturday at 2 p.m.

Open House coming March 11 –

Story and photo by Patricia Beech –

Country-style cooking will be on the menu when the Olde Wayside Inn in West Union comes under new management next week.
Teresa Witten, a colorful and cordial restaurateur and purveyor of southern hospitality, will assume management of the 213-year-old Bed & Breakfast this month.
Witten, a graduate of the Maysville Culinary College with 33 years of experience in the restaurant business, says running a Bed & Breakfast is the fulfillment of a life-long goal.
“I’m a very outgoing person, and it has always been my dream to run a Bed & Breakfast,” she says. “I fell in love with this building the day I walked in.”
While March 15 is the official opening day for the restaurant, Witten said it will be a year before she is prepared to open the second floor rooms for overnight visitors.
Even though she is trained in a wide range of cuisines, Witten plans on serving only country-style meals to her customers.
“Cooking is my passion, but I am country – all the way country,” she says. “I make the best biscuits and gravy you’ll ever taste.”
Witten calls herself a “cook from a long line of cooks” and proudly shares savory memories from her childhood, “Everyone in my family cooks, and I have recipes from all of them, she say, “My grandpa made the best cornbread you ever put in your mouth, and, my grandma on my mom’s side made the best lemon meringue pie you ever ate.” Witten plans on using her family’s “tried-and-true” recipes as part of her regular menu offerings.
She says her father, Jack, who lost his battle with cancer, had the greatest influence on her decision to become a certified Chef.
“My dad loved to cook, and he always wanted to be a chef, so when I began culinary school I didn’t go just for me, I went for both of us, and when I graduated it was for both of us.”
Witten’s culinary professor, Patrick Zemba, heaps high praises on his former student’s cooking skills. “She is a natural cook who understands the techniques of putting ingredients together,” Zemba said. “She doesn’t need recipes, only ingredients. I feel confident I can give her a list of ingredients, and without telling her what they’re for, she’ll be able to deduce what it is I want her to make – that takes skill and experience. Not everyone can do that.”
Witten has used her considerable skills in three successful Kentucky restaurants and a winery, but says the challenge of building a thriving business in the historical inn represents a labor of love.
“I just hope everyone will give me a chance,” she says. “I want them to come out and enjoy my food, because I’m here to stay.”
A “Meet and Greet” will be held at the Bed & Breakfast on Saturday, March 11 beginning at 2 p.m. The official opening date is March 15.
The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m.- 8 p.m., and 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday’s for a Brunch Buffet.
“The Olde Wayside Inn has been an Adams County landmark for more than two centuries. Erected in 1804 on the northeast corner of Main and Cherry Streets, the building was originally called The Bradford Tavern – the first hotel in West Union. Built by General David Bradford, the hotel became a famous resting place for travelers on Zane’s Trace, the original route from Limestone, (now Maysville) Kentucky to Wheeling, West Va. During the early years of the tavern several notable men stopped here on their travel to Washington DC from the western territories including: Andrew Jackson in 1829 as he traveled to his inauguration; Mexican General Santa Anna in 1836 after his defeat by Sam Houston; Statesmen Henry Clay and Thomas H. Benton. In 1850 the hotel became known as The Marlatt House after owner Fields Marlatt. He leased the inn to John Crawford in 1860 and it was called the Crawford House for the next 25 years. During the early 1900’s many small businesses occupied the structure. Then, in 1963 the old hotel opened its doors once again as The Olde Wayside Inn when Fields Marlatt’s great-great-grandson William Lafferty and his wife Grace restored and renovated the building. Leaving the original framework and mantels, Mr. and Mrs. Lafferty installed modern facilities yet kept the historic atmosphere of the inn by furnishing it with family antiques.”
Witten says she plans to continue the tradition begun over 200 years ago – serving delicious, home-cooked meals and providing excellent service to her customers.

  1. Agree the building is gorgeous, but the food is horrible. After a long wait 5 of us ordered county fried steak. The country fried steak was fried so done that one couldn’t cut it with a knife it actually cracked and was so hard no way could we eat it. This would been at least 50$. That’s what the restaurant missed. A spider web adorned the corner above my head was even black.

