Ruth Jackman age 94 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Jackman was born November 18, 1922 the daughter of the late Selby and Orpha (Satterfield) Freeman in Cedar Mills, Ohio.

Survivors include two daughters Mary Green of Troy, OH; Jean Ann Guthrie of West Union, OH; four grandchildren Steve Green of Troy, OH; Dennis Green of Troy, OH; Kelly Green Evans & Tom of Union, OH; Michelle Jackman-Bennington of West Union, OH; nine great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 17, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Tammy Baldwin and Richard Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. There will be services at 7:00 P.M. with the Young Moore Ladies Auxiliary Unit 100. Memorials can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa Florida 33607.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. Jackman’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.