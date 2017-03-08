Frances Towner

Frances (Hurley) Towner, 93, formerly of Manchester, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at Valley View Care Center in Frankfort, Ohio. She had been a resident of Kenton Pointe Assisted Living of Maysville for three years. She was born October 11, 1923 in Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Cora (Miller) Hurley; brother, Tom Hurley; husband, James Gordon Towner, Jr.; four sons: David, Denis, Joe, and Chris Towner, and grandson J.D. Towner.

Frances is survived by two daughters: Elaine (Ray) DeColibus of Circleville and Angela (Rick) Moreno of Frankfort, Kentucky; three sons: Dan (Lana) Towner of Maysville, Kentucky, Michael (Lisa) Towner of Fayetteville, and Patrick (Diane) Towner of Navarre, Florida; one brother-in- law, retired Lieutenant Colonel Robert Towner of Madison, Alabama; one daughter-in- law, Jonda Towner of New Vienna; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Frances was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was a member of the West Union Women’s Club and the Sycamore Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The visitation is Monday, March13, 2017 from 10 until 11:30 am at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 pm at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in West Union, with Father Jason Bedel officiating. Burial will be at the Manchester Cemetery in Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 612 E. Mulberry Street, West Union, Ohio and/or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.