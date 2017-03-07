  • People's Defender
  • BREAKING NEWS: Manchester council votes to eliminate police department
News

Written by Peoples Defender 1 Comment

In a vote taken at the council meeting on Monday, March 6, the village council of Manchester voted to eliminate the town’s police department, citing a lack of available funds as the reason.

We could have a million dollars in funds, but we can’t pull money from one department to pay for another,” Councilwoman Theresa Blythe told those gathered in the meeting hall of the town’s Community Building. “We’ve tried everything we can to keep our police department, but there is no money left to pay them.”

Look for a full and complete report on the meeting from Defender reporter Pat Beech in the March 8 edition of The People’s Defender.

One comment:

  1. of all the towns in Adams County, if you were pulling police from them, Manchester should be the last that ever happens to. The place is over ran with drugs and drunk driving.

