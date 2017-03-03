Greg Lorenz age 50 years of West Union, Ohio died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the University Hospital in Cincinnati. Greg was born on August 22, 1966 the son of the late Leslie and Mary (Tomlin) Lorenz in Hamilton County, Ohio.

Survivors include his son Matthew Lorenz and fiancée Melissa Helms of West Union, Ohio; brother Bill Chapman and wife Tammy of West Union, Ohio several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM following cremation at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, West Union, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the Adams County Agricultural Society, Goat Barn Project, PO Box 548 West Union, Ohio 45693.

